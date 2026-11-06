Rhys Ifans Confirms No Cameo In Avengers Doomsday

Rhys Ifans rules out a return as Mister Fantastic in Avengers Doomsday. The Marvel film features Pedro Pascal and others in the new Fantastic Four cast.

Marvel Studios is preparing for the massive release of Avengers: Doomsday, but fans hoping for a surprise cameo from previous Mister Fantastic actor Rhys Ifans will be disappointed. The actor explicitly addressed long-standing rumors about reprising his role as Reed Richards, warning the public against expecting any appearance in the film scheduled for release on December 18.

Actor Denies Surprise Return Appearance

Ifans made his position clear during a recent interview where he directly addressed speculation regarding a potential surprise return. When an interviewer expressed hope that Ifans might surprise fans with an unexpected cameo, the actor replied with a direct denial. He stated, "You won't be pleasantly surprised, I'm afraid," effectively closing the door on any fan theories about his involvement in the upcoming blockbuster.

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The decision ensures that the narrative focus remains entirely on the new iteration of the team. Ifans clarified that the upcoming movie would focus heavily on the current cast. He explained that the new Fantastic Four would carry on the story without any interruptions from previous versions of the characters.

Fans And Family Want Actor To Return

Despite the clear refusal, the desire for Ifans to return remains strong among audiences. His partner, Bianca Wallace, joined the discussion to highlight the persistent interest fans have shown in seeing him again. She acknowledged the collective wish of the fanbase by saying, "But everyone wants it. They should just give the fans what they want," noting the emotional investment viewers have in his portrayal.

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Ifans reflected on the lasting impact of his time in the role over the past two decades. He noted that people still recognized him from his previous performance in Fox movies, stating, "It was me everywhere I go, you know, 20 years later." This enduring recognition served as a testament to the strength of the original films and the connection audiences formed with his character.

Comic Research Defined Previous Role

Reflecting on his preparation for the earlier films, Ifans emphasized his dedication to staying true to the source material. He explained that his research was primarily based on reading the original comic books. He stated, "I came to him from the comic books, and my research was reading the original comics," ensuring his interpretation aligned with fan expectations.

He expressed gratitude when fans described his portrayal of Reed Richards as comic-accurate. Ifans admitted that receiving such praise was a "huge compliment." This attention to detail in his previous work contributed significantly to the positive reception of the earlier Fantastic Four films and maintains his legacy in the superhero genre.

New Cast Takes Over Marvel Universe

Marvel's upcoming crossover film will feature the entirely new Fantastic Four cast introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The ensemble includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. This lineup marks a fresh start for the franchise within the broader MCU narrative.

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The new team is set to continue their journey following their franchise debut in the 2025 film. Their integration connects the superhero family to the larger universe involving the Avengers and the X-Men. While Ifans is unlikely to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, he remains proud of his historical contribution to the character of Reed Richards.