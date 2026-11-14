RHOP’s Karen Huger Shares Update on Ray Huger Marriage After 'Rough Patch'

Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger exclusively told E! News at the Hunting Wives season two premiere where she stands with husband Ray Huger as they plan the holidays with daughter Rayvin.

continue to work on their relationship during season 11, she confessed issues with her partner of 32 years haven't gone away.season two premiere Nov. 12, crediting her ability to face their struggles to the fact that "Ray and I have always been honest.

"As Karen explained, "The one thing is, we will always be a family, and we will always be friends. " And because of the couple's unbreakable bond, their plans for the holidays remain a family affair where the motto is the more the merrier. Karen Huger Reveals This Bravolebrity Was One of the Only People She Allowed to Talk to Her in Prison "We're going to celebrate as a family," Karen shared.

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"In fact, we are going down to Virginia, near the guest house that I just renovated, to celebrate with our entire family. ""I'm hoping for the best for Wendy. I'm always in her corner," Karen remarked.

"We are supporting her 100 percent and wishing for the best. "Aside from her Bravo friend group, Karen is also a big fan of the women of Maple Brook, Texas, with the second season ofAs Karen put it, "Brittany Snow? Love, love, love. Sign me up.

I'm ready to kill someone, OK.

"," Chrishell said on the May 2022 episode. "They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician. And it started because I was just going to be in their video. ”, revealing they met Chrishell at a 2021 Halloween party but that the two didn't form a romance until 2022.

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"Like, we don’t have crazy insecurities that then can really complicate a relationship. We’ve just got the most healthy relationship I’ve ever had. ”The tennis teaching pro and the junior project manager fell in love and got engaged on his 2024 season ofSince then, the couple has continued to share more rosy experiences, like traveling and moving in together. And while they have yet to settle on a date or destination for their nuptials, Kelsey told E!

News in February 2025 she''d like a "beautiful, timeless wedding.

", where Amber was the winner and Rob was the runner-up. But he walked away with quite the prize, proposing to her during the live finale. Their alliance continued as they tied the knot in a televised ceremony in 2005 and appeared on several more shows together, including.

“It was kind of like a last resort walking out of the club—‘OK, you’re coming with me’—because I’m drunk and I just wanna hook up. ”, noting she and Ken met at a club in London, parted ways, and then had their first date weeks after she returned to England from a trip to America, perThe Daily Dish .

“He was 16 years older than me and he met me halfway on everything. He never put me down, he never belittled me, he would take me to meetings and ask my opinion.

"have been stealing fans' hearts for more than just a sec ever since they got engaged on the 2003The reality star and the firefighter wed in a televised ceremony that year. While they decided to raise their kidsThroughout their marriage, Trista and Ryan have been candid about challenges they faced, including her 2017 seizure and his Lyme disease diagnosis. As for what makes their marriage work?

"It’s all the advice that anyone in relationships has ever given,". "It’s communication, it’s trust, it’s respect, it’s common values, it’s compatibility, all of the things.

" Since then, they’ve continued to keep fans updated on their life outside the pods—including celebrations, like the release their podcast, and challenges, like their "When I saw what you were going through, in terms of taking the medications, doing the daily shots, knowing that IVF and all this stuff wasn't really something that you naturally wanted to do but you did it for me," Cameron said on a 2024 episode of their podcastWhile they’re no longer documenting their life on the Netflix show, they still offer fans glimpses into their world together, including their vacations, holidays and day-to-day in Portland, Oregon.in 2023. "We met in the most unexpected way imaginable but we wouldn’t have had it any other way.

", "Every once in a while, we'll stop and say, 'Did we really meet each other on that show? ' Because it doesn't seem real," Sean told E! in 2024. "It's such a kind of wacky way to meet your spouse, but that's how we met and here we are 10 years later. We've created this beautiful family and beautiful home, and we're just very grateful.

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""When we met, I instantly knew this was it," Leah added. "She just melted me with her smile. And when we hugged, I don’t know, it felt like home.

"at the altar. While the spark wasn’t initially there, they ultimately formed a deep connection—with Doug reproposing to Jamie 10 years later.

"I pretty much told everyone I was going to marry him and that I loved him," she recalled in a 2016 interview with"For us to be able to feel people really come together and support us and our family, and to kind of burn off, literally, that shell and that stigma that we had for so many years," Heidi toldin February 2025, "it’s nice that people can finally see through that and see that there was always a love story. ""I was in Africa with #RHOA & the African medicine man was reading my cast mates & my future in this pic,” she recalled in a 2016post.

"He predicted that I would get married soon & he said my husband was with me at that moment. Of course I was thinking he didn't know what the hell he was talking about. The crazy thing is that Todd was there!

" "It hasn’t been perfect or the way most people would have done it, but that’s ok because it’s our journey! ” Todd wrote at the time.

“When you find the right person it’s easy but you still have to put in work. I want to Thank my wife for loving me, and motivating me to be the best man, father and husband. I am honored to call her my wife and I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @kandi.

"and its spinoff series—opening up about their marriage ups and downs, challenges with their parents, mental health and the state of their relationship with Carly, who was adopted by"Whether she just wants a relationship with her biological siblings, if she wants to have a relationship with us, awesome,” Catelynn told E! News in January 2025.

“If she doesn't, totally understand. Whatever that looks like for her. Because it needs to be adoptee-centered.

"celeb first crossed paths on a blind date back in 1996. They wed in 1999 and went on to welcome kidsOver the years, fans have watched Heather and Terry share sweet family moments, raise glasses of champs to major wins and support each other in tough times, like when he suffered a transient ischemic attack in 2023.