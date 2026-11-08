Rhone Activewear Opens First Washington Store In Bellevue

Rhone launches its first Washington location at Bellevue Square, marking a strategic expansion for the premium activewear brand into the Pacific Northwest market.

Premium activewear retailer Rhone has officially opened its first store in the state of Washington at Bellevue Square on Friday. The new location marks a significant milestone in the company's retail expansion strategy, bringing its high-performance athletic apparel and focus on mental fitness to shoppers in the Pacific Northwest region just in time for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

Bellevue Square Store Opening Details

The newly opened boutique is situated at 133 Bellevue Square and is designed to provide customers with an immersive brand experience. Rhone operates this specific location with hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. This opening represents the brand's fourth retail presence on the West Coast, joining three other stores located in California that have already established the company's foothold in the region.

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Rhode Retail Expansion Strategy

The addition of the Washington location brings Rhone's total number of retail stores across the United States to 20. This growth is part of a broader trajectory that includes recent openings in King of Prussia, Houston, and San Jose. Company officials have indicated that the expansion into the Pacific Northwest is driven by continued growth since the brand's inception in 2014. The company also maintains a strong presence on the Upper East Coast, ensuring a balanced national footprint.

Founders Vision And Brand Mission

Rhone was founded by brothers Nate Checketts and Ben Checketts, who launched the company with a shared passion for apparel that supports a full, active lifestyle. The idea for the brand originated when Nate Checketts was working for the National Football League and observed a cultural gap. He noticed that men had not yet fully embraced premium performance wear in the same way women had. With no prior background in fashion, the brothers sought to create a brand that functioned as a mission to champion mental fitness rather than just selling athletic clothing.

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Product Offerings And Industry Recognition

The brand offers a diverse range of styles that span fitness, lifestyle, travel, and workwear. Rhone specializes in clothing designed for court sports, golf, and running, catering to a wide array of athletic pursuits. The company has also secured clothing partnerships with major professional organizations, including the National Basketball Association and the Ladies Professional Golf Association. This comprehensive approach to performance apparel has earned the brand recognition as one of the top three athletic attire brands for 2026, ranking behind Lululemon and Athleta.

Future Growth And Market Outlook

The launch of the Bellevue Square store underscores Rhone's commitment to expanding its physical retail presence beyond its initial strongholds. By bringing its performance apparel and inspirational mindset to new markets, the company aims to capture a larger share of the activewear industry. The strategic placement of the store in a major shopping destination like Bellevue Square positions Rhone to benefit from increased foot traffic during the critical holiday period. The brand continues to view wellness as a journey rather than a simple checklist, a philosophy that resonates with its growing customer base across the United States.