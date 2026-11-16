Rhode Makes Clothes Now

Hailey Bieber's Rhode is launching birthday-themed products like a Vanilla Cherry Cola Peptide Lip Boost and a limited-edition windbreaker.

, she’s always celebrated with a birthday collection. This year’s is a little more special, not only because she’s entering her thirties, but because Rhode is entering the fashion space for the first time with a windbreaker destined to sell out instantly.

A milestone birthday deserves a milestone celebration, and for this next decade of her life, Bieber is feeling blue — navy blue, to be specific. 2026’s Rhode birthday collection sees favorites like her Peptide Eye Prep and the MagSafe Case seen ‘round the world get a sleek, dark-blue packaging update. The true, though, is the reversible windbreaker with a navy-blue shell on one side and a fuzzy gray fleece on the other, marking the first time Rhode has branched out into clothing.

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This one is worth its weight, and makes sense coming from the woman who has a rotating closet ofshades — a shiny berry and a deep burgundy — and a new Peptide Lip Boost flavor, Cherry Cola. As if that was not enough, there are cutesy updates on the eye masks and a Carry Case, which offers a new silhouette to schlep your beauty products around in .

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It’s never too early to shop for the holidays , so start going down your list and think about who would appreciate a new blush or even a piece of merch from the mind of Mrs. Bieber. Either way, the birthday collection launches on Nov. 20 at 12 p.m. ET on