Rhode Island veteran, 89, goes viral performing 'You’re a Grand Old Flag'

An 89-year-old Rhode Island veteran is going viral for his unexpected performance during a veterans pinning ceremony.

Anthony Chatowsky, who lives with his wife Florence in the senior living section of John Clarke Senior Living, said before retiring, and before opening up the once Fish Print Museum, he spent a lot of time serving our country.

"I'm a veteran. I served in the military for 30, around 30 years for active duty and active reserve time," said Chatowsky.

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"I started in the Coast Guard, I was drafted into the Navy during Vietnam in 1968. The best thing about being in the service was the camaraderie, the people, wonderful people are in the service and of course I was serving my country. I got satisfaction from that.

" Chatowsky, who is originally from Providence, moved all around the country with his family during the service. "There was a lot to be thankful for and I am thankful for my time in the service," he said. Five years ago, Chatowsky said he and his wife moved back to Rhode Island from Florida. Chatowsky said he appreciates their acknowledgement and recognition of veterans.

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"Veterans Day is coming up and we did our duty for the country and we're still here to celebrate it, and every year John Clarke has a veterans celebration," he said. "Last week there was a pinning ceremony, we were recognized and given pins of the raising of the flag of Iwo Jima. " During the ceremony, which residents and staff alike attended, Chatowsky said something came over him as he sat next to an American flag.

"They gave speeches and they gave thanks and the American flag was right in front of us and I'm sitting there looking at it and I requested to them, 'Is it OK if I sing a song to the flag? ' And they said fine, so, I sang 'You're a Grand Old Flag' and yeah, that's how that came about.

" "I thought we should honor our flag that went through my mind and that's why I requested to sing that song," he added. Previously, he said he's always enjoyed singing. For a majority of his life, any time there was an opportunity or chorus looking for people, he volunteered.

"I sang from the heart," he said. "We had quite an audience standing all around us, and everybody was singing it. That's why I sang. I like to have people sing and join me.

" An 89-year-old Middletown veteran is going viral for his unexpected performance during a veterans pinning ceremony. Many of them thanked Chatowsky for his service and praised him for having the courage to sing about something so beautiful.

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"No, haha, no I'm an old timer. I'm still learning the cell phone," he said.

"I'm glad to hear that I'm in the modern age, and reaching out to more than just the people in the audience when I sing. " Chatowsky, who doesn't have a television in his apartment, spends a majority of his time looking out the window. His wife planted red white and blue flowers in the garden blow, and it just so happens he has a direct view of the American flag.

"The first word that jumps into my mind is freedom. We have freedom of religion, we can go to the church of our choice, we have freedom to be able to speak out in America, express our views, freedom of speech," he said.

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