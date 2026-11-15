‘RHOC’ alum Jeana Keough announces she’s cancer-free after tongue cancer diagnosis: ‘So grateful’

In July, the former Bravo star’s daughter, Kara, announced that her mom was diagnosed with cancer after noticing a painful sore on her tongue.

“Jeanna is cancer-free, and that called for a little puppy party,” the “ Real Housewives of Orange County” alum’s friend Jeannine CecchiniFormer “ Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member Jeana Keough announced she is cancer-free following a tongue cancer diagnosis.

“So grateful to be here celebrating this with you, my friend,” Cecchini wrote in a joint Instagram post Saturday. “Eric and I loved having you over—full arms, happy hearts, and puppies. We love you, Jeanna and we are both looking forward to more days like this.

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” Cecchini shared an image of herself, Paxton and Keough sitting together near Christmas decorations and gifts while holding small puppies. In July, Keough’s daughter, Kara Bosworth, announced her mom had been diagnosed with tongue cancer. Bosworth shared that Keough underwent radiation treatment and surgeries after being diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.

“A biopsy confirmed our worst fear: squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue,” Bosworth wrote on a GoFundMe page, explaining that the former Bravo star had since undergone two surgeries, one to remove the cancer and another to “remove lymph nodes. ”Bosworth, 38, explained that her mom — who works as a real estate agent — had been unable to work her “commission-based” job and had lost a massive amount of income.

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Keough was an original cast member on “RHOC” for five seasons. due to the “tongue and throat pain, paired with the mucus from radiation on the area,” Bosworth shared on her Instagram Stories at the time. Keough was an original member of the “RHOC” cast and stayed on the series for five seasons, from 2006 to 2010.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Former"Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member Jeana Keough announced she is cancer-free following a tongue cancer diagnosis.

"So grateful to be here celebrating this with you, my friend," Cecchini wrote in a joint Instagram post Saturday. In July, Keough's daughter, Kara Bosworth, announced her mom had been diagnosed with tongue cancer. Bosworth shared that Keough underwent radiation treatment and surgeries after being diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma.

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Keough was an original cast member on"RHOC" for five seasons.