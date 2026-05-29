'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley reflects on divorce & misconceptions in new memoir 'Unburdened'

Dorit Kemsley put pen to paper and revealed all about her life and divorce in her new memoir, 'Unburdened.'

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Dorit Kemsley attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Host Dorit Kemsley attends the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. PauseRewind’s Kevin Zelman caught up with the “Real Housewife” who is ready for certain misconceptions about her to be in her past, including how people perceive her as “not authentic” and claim her accent is “put on.

” Zelman asked Kemsley, “What misconceptions about you and your life are you excited to be cleared up with the release of ‘Unburdened?

'” “Maybe the notion that you know I am not authentic, or that I speak with an accent that's put on,” Kemsley replied. “I guess I don't really spend the time right or give the energy to things that I know aren't true, because you can, you find yourself chasing your tail, and I've always had this view.

” She continued, “The first couple of years, I think I found myself wanting to defend everything, but at the end of the day, I know it's true, and they can only be myself and let people see and judge for themselves, and those that want to believe the worst, they're going to those that don't, you know, will eventually, I guess, come to their own conclusion. ” BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Paul Kemsley and Dorit Kemsley attend the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

There were harder chapters of her memoir to write, like her divorce from Paul “PK” Kemsley and her home invasion where she was held up at gunpoint .

“One of the most beautiful things about undertaking writing a memoir is that you revisit memories. What I didn't expect is just how emotional it would be, because you go back to these moments and these memories, and you're really going deeper than you expect to. In doing so, there's a lot of reflection. ”

The 49-year-old reality star continued, “There was a lot of, ‘Wow, I didn't even realize that. ’ I would say to myself, ‘Oh my goodness, I never really thought of it like this. ’ Now, being the age that I am, having overcome some trials and tribulations over the last few years, having navigat a very public divorce, you're changed. You're changed in a way where there's growth, there's resilience.

Slowly but surely, you start to become more and more unburdened. ”Five people have been indicted and four have been arrested in connection with an alleged human trafficking ring in north Columbus. An Ohio State employee killed in what Columbus police have called “a domestic violence incident” is being remembered by friends and clients as investigators rel'Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior.

'The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.





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