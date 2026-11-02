Big Brother's Rhianna Collins Breaks Silence on Omar El Mayer's Controlling Behavior After Historic Complaint Record

Big Brother star Rhianna Collins opens up about boyfriend Omar El Mayer's coercive conduct following a record-breaking 22000 viewer complaints against the contestant.

Big Brother housemate Rhianna Collins has publicly addressed the intense scrutiny surrounding her former partner Omar El Mayer following his eviction from the reality television franchise. The former contestant became the most complained-about individual in the show's history after viewers lodged over 22,000 complaints regarding his controlling and coercive behavior during their time in the house. This unprecedented volume of feedback has set a new benchmark for the civilian series, surpassing any individual contestant in the program's 21-year history.

Following her own eviction on Friday, Rhianna Collins participated in a TikTok livestream where she shared her personal reaction to watching edited clips of her interactions with Omar El Mayer. She described the experience as shocking, noting that seeing her own responses in hindsight made her question why she was apologizing during arguments that were fueled by his harsh language. The influencer admitted that production teams had urged her to review the footage because her mental state inside the villa had been so disrupted that she initially did not recognize the severity of the dynamics playing out.

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Rhianna Collins expressed a desire to protect Omar El Mayer while he remained a contestant on the show, although she also emphasized the need to protect herself. She acknowledged that she was young and still learning to navigate complex relationship dynamics, stating that she needed to remind herself that she was stronger now that she was back with her family and friends. She told her audience that she still held genuine love for Omar, describing him as hilarious, but insisted that she could not let a partner speak to her in the manner he had previously.

The volume of viewer complaints against Omar El Mayer ranks as the third-highest number of complaints for a single incident in the show's entire timeline. This figure trails only the 45,000 complaints generated by the Jade Goody racism controversy and the 27,000 complaints related to the Roxanne Pallett punch-gate incident. The specific language cited by viewers as highly concerning included Omar El Mayer telling Rhianna Collins to sort herself out, fix up, not cry, and not look away from him. He also scolded her for discussing their private fallout with other housemates, using phrases such as don't talk about me which contributed to the perception of coercive control among the audience.

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Production bosses issued a formal reprimand to Omar El Mayer after one episode depicting a row between the pair sparked more than 7,000 separate complaints to the media regulator Ofcom. During a confrontation in the Diary Room, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best informed him that viewers were unhappy with how the situation unfolded but assured Rhianna Collins that she had not done anything wrong. The production team explicitly warned Omar that his behavior appeared to dismiss housemates feelings and could cause offense to the viewing public.

In his response to the production team, Omar El Mayer claimed he never dismissed a housemate feelings and argued that his comments were directed at correcting what he perceived as incorrect emotions. He insisted he had no bad intentions or malice, stating that he had only ever tried to look out for, accommodate, and care for Rhianna Collins throughout their relationship in the house. He maintained that he was not telling her she did not deserve to feel a certain way, but rather challenging the validity of those feelings in the context of their relationship.

As the investigation into the behavioral complaints continues, Big Brother production has advised Omar El Mayer to remain mindful of the impact his language and behavior have on others. The show is scheduled to proceed with its reunion special, where Rhianna Collins indicated she would share more insights about events that were not fully shown during the broadcast episodes. She urged fans to wait for the reunion, noting that there were specific moments she had witnessed in retrospect that she would never allow in a healthy relationship.

Rhianna Collins remains open about her feelings regarding the split, admitting to her sister that it is okay to miss Omar El Mayer after sharing a bed and daily life with him in the confined environment. She clarified that while she felt a sense of protecting him during his time on the show, she had also reached a point where she had to prioritize her own well-being. The resolution of these issues will likely be explored further during the upcoming reunion, providing closure to the viewers who watched the dramatic events unfold and the charity Women's Aid which had previously commented on the worrying nature of the behavior.