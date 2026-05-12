Rhian Sugden seen for first time since Vernon Kay & Tess Daly split, headlines sizzle!

In exclusive news, Rhian Sugden, who had been seen rarely after her husband Vernon Kay and wife Tess Daly's surprise split, was spotted running errands in Manchester, England, on Monday. This marked the first glimpse of the dynamic duo since the announcement of their separation on Friday. The couple's shock split, which followed a 16-year marriage, spread like wildfire, with Vernon's sexting scandal with Rhian in 2010 being a significant factor in the decision. Rhian Sugden was seen makeup-free, wearing an oversized white t-shirt, bright red joggers, and her long brown hair tied back, while Vernon Kay was composed and dignified, having yet to respond to the sad news. This posting includes details of their separation, the Channel 4 documentary, and Vernon's first appearance since the news broke.

Rhian Sugden was spotted for the first time since Vernon Kay and Tess Daly broke up, as she ran errands in Manchester on Monday, just days after the news of their shock separation shocked the showbiz world.

The couple's split, after 16 years together, came as a shock, with Vernon's sexting scandal with Rhian in 2010 playing a part. The news of their separation was confirmed on Friday. During this period, Rhian appeared to be makeup-free, wearing an oversized white t-shirt and bright red joggers, with her long brown hair tied back. She also wore a pair of spectacles.

In a Channel 4 documentary, Rhian spoke about the scandal, revealing how it ruined her career and made her wish she had never met Vernon. Earlier in the day, Vernon appeared on BBC Radio 2 for the first time since the split, thanking his well-wishers for the support. Despite their romantic separation, the duo still live together in their joint property, marking the next steps in their lives





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Vernon Kay Rhian Sugden Split Scandal Jogging Spectacles Channel 4 BBC Documentary

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