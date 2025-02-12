Rheumatologists Question Broad Definition of Long COVID

A group of rheumatologists has raised concerns about the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine's (NASEM) proposed definition of long COVID for 2024, arguing that it lacks specificity and inappropriately includes autoimmune rheumatic diseases. The NASEM definition, published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, describes long COVID as an infection-associated chronic condition that persists for at least three months after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The NASEM definition, published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, describes long COVID as an infection-associated chronic condition that emerges after SARS-CoV-2 infection and persists for at least three months. This condition can manifest as a continuous, relapsing-remitting, or progressive disease affecting one or more organ systems. The definition encompasses a wide range of symptoms, such as shortness of breath, rapid heartbeat, extreme fatigue, post-exertional malaise, or sleep disturbances, as well as single or multiple diagnosable conditions like postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, or Sjögren's disease. Notably, the definition does not require laboratory confirmation or proof of initial infection. Long COVID can follow SARS-CoV-2 infection regardless of its severity, including asymptomatic infections, and its onset can occur at any point after the initial infection. Dr. Leonard H. Calabrese, head of the Section of Clinical Immunology at the Cleveland Clinic and lead author of the paper, stated that the broad inclusivity of the definition, while aiming to capture all potential cases, risks compromising specificity and leading to false positives. Dr. Calabrese further pointed out the lack of a defined timeframe between the COVID-19 diagnosis and the subsequent diagnosis of long COVID, emphasizing the ambiguity in establishing a causal relationship. He also questioned the inclusion of specific autoimmune rheumatic diseases, noting that autoantibodies are commonly observed after other infections and are often transient. Dr. Calabrese stressed the need for rigorous data analysis and critical evaluation to determine the true connection between COVID-19 and specific autoimmune rheumatic conditions. He highlighted the potential challenges in applying the criteria to patients with new-onset conditions unrelated to COVID-19, urging for careful consideration and thorough investigation. In response to the concerns raised, NASEM definition co-author Dr. Betty Diamond, director of the Institute of Molecular Medicine and Maureen and Ralph Nappi Professor of Autoimmune Diseases at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, acknowledged the validity of the concerns, extending them beyond rheumatic diseases. She emphasized the importance of considering a broader definition to allow for the collection of data on the incidence of diseases following COVID-19. Dr. Harvey Fineberg, president of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and chair of the NASEM committee responsible for the report, underscored that the definition was intended to be adaptable to evolving knowledge and clinical circumstances. He emphasized the need for clinicians to exercise their professional judgment when diagnosing individuals who have experienced COVID-19. Dr. Fineberg acknowledged the pre-existing nature of many conditions, including rheumatic diseases, and the difficulty in attributing them solely to prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. He stressed the importance of balancing false-positive and false-negative classifications in diagnosis and the need for scientific advancements to reduce both types of errors. Dr. Calabrese and his colleagues concluded their paper with a call for increased research and education for rheumatologists and other medical specialists. They acknowledged the lack of definitive answers regarding the complexities of long COVID but aimed to raise awareness about the NASEM's proposed definition and its potential implications for diagnosis and patient care





