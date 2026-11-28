The professional wrestling world is in mourning following the sudden and shocking death of Bronson Reed (Jermaine Haley). WWE announced his passing Friday night

WWE announced his passing Friday night due to "medical complications.

" He was 38 years old and leaves behind a pregnant wife and a young daughter.which was pre-taped, with a brief tribute. There were also ten-bell salutes at both WWE live events Friday night, and Kevin Owens addressed one of the crowds after the show had come to a close.

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“I’m not gonna pretend that I knew Bronson well, but one thing I knew about him is that he loved doing this for all of you,” Owens said. “Please keep his friends, but more importantly, his family in your thoughts tonight and for the days to come. Bronson, Jermaine, we were lucky to have you, and you will be extremely missed. Thank you.