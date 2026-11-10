Rhea Raj Is Building Her Own Path to Stardom

The South Asian pop singer and older sister of Katseye’s Lara Raj is a triple threat.

The West’s fascination with South Asian culture has been driven to the max: White fashion girls are tossing dupattas over their shoulders, going to yoga, and embracing Ayurvedic wellness rituals like hair oiling and breathwork.

But why not let South Asian creatives take center stage instead? Twenty-six-year-old Rhea Raj, the singer-producer-dancer and older sister of Katseye’s Lara Raj, could be your next pop favorite. Her luxe electropop anthems broadcast a life of first-class flights, VIP access, and general baddie-dom; they pull from trap, R&B, and club music and recall Timbaland’s Bollywood-sampling 2000s productions, though actually made by a Desi person. Rhea grew up in the Dallas suburbs to Tamil parents.

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Her mother taught Bharatanatyam, a type of Indian classical dance. She started dancing at 2, singing at 10, and producing at 11.

“I just wanted to record YouTube covers,” Rhea says. “I told my parents, ‘I learned about this thing called Logic. It’s like a nicer version of Garage Band. Can you guys please get it for my 11th birthday gift?

’” She inspired Lara to follow in her performance footsteps: “I remember she was like my little art project. I would be like,Fast-forward to today, and both of them are pop performers on the rise. Fans of Katseye may be familiar with Lara and Megan Skiendal’s hotly anticipated unreleased demo, “First in My Bloodline,” which was co-produced by Rhea. But Rhea has her own projects in the works.

Just a few weeks ago, her song “Dream Girl” was teased during the halftime segment of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I self-produced it in my bedroom at 3 a.m., the week after I came home from India in January,” she says. It’ll be the lead single on her upcoming album. Extravagant Bollywood films; 2000s Timbaland-produced bangers; Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” era; pretending to have an Amex Black Card; the self-confidence ofRosalia.

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“I discovered her when I was 17 or 18, just starting college in New York and studying music. I remember really studying everything she did: her music videos, interviews, and the narrative thread connecting her music from album to album. Seeing her evolution as an artist and watching her become her truest, most openhearted self is really inspiring”“I was about 20 and studying at NYU when I met a publisher named Jay Cash.

He was visiting from L.A. and came to speak to one of my business classes. I ended up playing him a demo off my laptop, and he said, “This is so cool. ” We stood outside in the snow for two hours after class, playing demos off my phone. They were super-electronic, veryvibes.

He said, ‘Why don’t you come to L.A. and meet my wife, Jamie? She’s an incredible publisher. Come to L.A. tomorrow. ’ I flew out the next morning.

This was in 2020, and I’ve since signed a publishing deal with them. They’re like my second family in L.A. When I arrived, Jay put me in a session with Charlie Puth. It was one of my first times ever writing with someone else, and I was blown away.

”“So many. I mean, Pharrell is my birthday twin. I also love Mike Dean. I love big, dramatic synths, and it’s my dream to be in a room with him and create.

I’d also add Arca. ”“I’m describing the visuals as ’70s vintage Bollywood cinema meets cyberpunk and sci-fi. Think high saturation, fun visual effects, and those two worlds coming together because they’re both essential to who I am. , a Bollywood film from the ’70s, I noticed how futuristic the title track’s music video was.

The visual effects, coloring, and overall aesthetic felt so ahead of its time. It was really cool to see how these two worlds could come together. ”. I really look at the coloring and set design.

There’s so much incredible set design in Bollywood films. And the dance breaks! I love watching a crazy dance moment. ”“I remember watching Priyanka Chopra come from India to the U.S. and build her career here.

My mom and I were so inspired by her journey. The week after I appeared onat 15, my mom reached out to her manager, Anjula, saying we were big fans of what Priyanka was doing and would love to meet her. Fast-forward ten years, and I signed with Anjula for management this year on the exact ten-year anniversary of that email.

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We checked the dates on my contract, and it was February 8, 2026, exactly ten years after February 8, 2016. It was incredible. ”“It’s surreal. Yesterday, we hadn’t seen each other in a week, and then we met on the pink carpet at the Victoria’s Secret show.

We hugged and cried because we couldn’t believe how busy we are now and how we’re meeting at the places we grew up dreaming of being. ”“Aside from being incredibly talented and creative as an artist, she’s so true to herself and such a great friend. That’s something I really value about her as a person.

Everyone in her life says the same thing: She’s working 20-hour days, traveling, and going to incredible places, but she always makes time to sit with people and make them feel like the most important person in the room. ”“There’s a street in front of a temple near my house that I love visiting with my family. It has so many shops selling filter coffee, which is our South Indian coffee, and flower stores. There are cats everywhere, too.

I’d go for a walk there with my family, spend 15 or 20 minutes at the beach meditating with my grandfather, and then enjoy a big home-cooked South Indian spread at my house. ”“I love making tofu scramble. I’m a vegan, so I also love figuring out how to make Indian dishes vegan. My family will make malai kofta with sweet potato and tofu, as well as cashew or coconut cream, at home.

We’ll be in the kitchen cooking up a storm, with everyone making a completely different extravagant dish at the same time. It’s so funny. ”“I’d describe myself as maximalist in the way I love putting pieces together. My Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show look was one of my favorites.

It was a deconstructed, sari-inspired gown made up of six different pieces that came together to create a really cool reconstructed sari. I love experimenting like that. ”“There’s Rowi Singh, a makeup artist and one of the OG makeup girls creating fun, vibrant, maximalist looks. She’s from Australia, and we actually just met in New York.

She did my glam for some Diwali parties. I also really love Tanya Ravichandran. She’s a fashion ‘It’ girl and South Indian like me. We also met for the first time recently in New York.

”“There are a few international shows I’m dying to play. I’m doing Lollapalooza India in January and Weverse Con, also in India. Playing in my hometown, in my motherland, has always been a lifelong dream. I’m also dying to play Mexico City and see my fans there, as well as London.

That’s been years in the making. Ultimately, I want to play more international shows and go on an international tour. ”“I wish! I love that song.

It’s a banger. I posted about it last week because I love it so much. Maybe the fans need to keep asking for it! ”*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.