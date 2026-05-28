RFK Jr. responds to snake-handling critics with new video showing him wrangling a venomous rattlesnake

RFK Jr. responded to social media concerns by sharing a video showing how he and wife Cheryl Hines carefully handled a venomous rattlesnake rescue.

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Kennedy Jr. posted an Instagram video captioned,"In response to the many comments about venomous snakes, this video shows how Cheryl and I handled a recent rattlesnake rescue.

" The clip begins with Kennedy Jr. sitting in his home office before someone alerts him to a snake in the driveway. "Hold on, guys. I'll be back in a flash," he says before grabbing a bucket and a small net and heading outside. After placing the snake in a bucket, Kennedy Jr. later pins it behind the head and lifts it toward the camera while explaining how to identify the reptile.

"His fangs are in there. I don't want to touch them," he said.

"This is a beautiful snake. This is a Western Diamondback. You can tell by these rings at the end of his tail.

"ACTRESS CHERYL HINES CLASHES WITH 'THE VIEW' OVER HER HUSBAND RFK JR’S RECORD SERVING AMERICANS Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. proudly displays a pair of black North American racer snakes he caught on Dr. Oz's patio. The Instagram post appeared to respond directly to criticism and concern sparked by another snake video Kennedy Jr. shared Tuesday on X.CHERYL HINES SHARES HARROWING EVACUATION FROM WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER AS GUNSHOTS RANG OUT U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines attend the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

, on April 25, 2026. The snakes continued striking at his hands as Hines pleaded,"Bobby, please! Bobby, Bobby, please," before later telling him,"You are nuts.

" Kennedy Jr. later posted the video to X with the caption,"Cheryl cheerleads the removal of a pair of Black Racers from Dr Oz's patio. " According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, black racer snakes are nonvenomous and generally harmless to humans, though they will"readily bite to defend themselves.

"The earlier video showed Kennedy Jr. handling nonvenomous snakes, while Wednesday’s Instagram clip focused on a venomous Western Diamondback rattlesnake, prompting some social media users to question whether the HHS secretary was taking unnecessary risks.





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