RFK Jr. Faces New Threat as MAHA Turns on Trump

Democrats want RFK Jr.’s ‘head on a platter’ after MAHA wipeout.

The party’s midterm election triumph gives them control of both houses of Congress, which means they’ll be in charge of key committees come January—and insiders are already talking about subpoenas, hearings, and even impeachment for the vaccine-skeptic health secretary.

“We’re going to see RFK Jr.’s head on a platter,” Erik Polyak, executive director of the Democratic PAC 314 Action, toldwithout a key ally on Capitol Hill, Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas. Marshall started the MAHA Caucus in December 2024, before the Senate had even confirmed Kennedy as health secretary. Polyak said going after Kennedy was the group’s best tool for raising money and getting donors fired up, calling it their “biggest motivator and fundraising tool.

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” With most of MAHA’s handpicked candidates wiped out on Tuesday, Kennedy will cut a lonely figure on the Hill. Out of the 21 MAHA-endorsed candidates for federal office, 12 lost, seven won, and two races remain uncalled, with all of the winners sitting on safe seats.

In Texas, state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was embraced by MAHA fans for launching probes into food, chemical, and drug companies, lost his Senate bid to Democrat James Talarico, despite Republican groups and Elon Musk pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into the most expensive non-presidential race in U.S. history. Democratic US Senate candidate and Texas State Representative James Talarico speaks after his victory in the US midterm elections during an Election Night rally in Austin, Texas, US, November 3, 2026.

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REUTERS/Mike SegarIowa was a graveyard. Kennedy’s allies bet bigger on Zach Lahn’s run for Iowa governor than on any other race, and he still lost. Two other Republicans Kennedy campaigned to help, Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn, were also ousted.

Ashley Hinson, another MAHA-aligned candidate, lost her race for the Senate seat that retiring Sen. Joni Ernst is leaving behind. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/ReutersBut back in MAHA basecamp, more fingers are pointed at Trump, 80, than Kennedy. In February, MAHA loyalists were furious with the president when he signed an executive order boosting production of glyphosate, the Roundup weedkiller they believe causes cancer.

They were also fuming about health appointees like CDC Director Erica Schwartz, who doesn’t share Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism.

“The honeymoon period came to an end some time ago,” Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, a MAHA ally, told supporters during a Wednesday call. In March, Tony Lyons, who runs MAHA’s network of nonprofits and PACs, promised to raise $100 million for MAHA-friendly Republicans. But federal filings show the wind went out of MAHA’s cash sails, with only about $1 million spent on federal races and, by the end of October, only about $209,000 going to competitive contests.

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Lyons says MAHA is happy to work with Democrats sympathetic to the MAHA agenda, but there is a catch: hands off Kennedy. El-Sayed, 42, won a historic Senate race in Michigan over GOP Rep. Mike Rogers. In a side swipe at MAHA, he rolled out a “Building a Healthier America” agenda aimed squarely at MAHA’s worries about food safety and chemicals in the environment.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has led a House working group urging the party to woo MAHA voters. Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, argued that MAHA’s newfound anger with the GOP presented an “opportunity for Democrats. ”Speculation has circulated that Kennedy might just throw in the towel and call it quits himself.

But Kennedy ally Robert Malone, a scientist who backs Kennedy in his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine, rejects the idea that the health secretary could decide to stand down. Kennedy “will continue delivering President Trump’s Make America Healthy Again agenda,” Emily Hilliard, senior press secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, told Politico. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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