The United States has lost its measles elimination status for the first time in 26 years after more than 5,400 confirmed cases and 10 deaths in 2026, prompting fierce criticism of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and new pro-vaccine statements from him.

The United States has lost its measles elimination status for the first time in 26 years, the Pan American Health Organization announced Tuesday, after more than 5,400 confirmed cases and 10 deaths were reported in 2026.

The case count is more than double the total for all of 2025 and the highest since 1991. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded Tuesday with some of the strongest pro-vaccine comments of his time in office. In a lengthy post on X, he said he continues to recommend the MMR vaccine as the most effective way to prevent measles. Kennedy also vowed to stop outbreaks and restore the country's elimination status.

Also read US officially loses measles elimination status, PAHO says

Kennedy Recommends MMR Vaccine

We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status, he said in a statement, adding that the country is working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust. We will answer families questions honestly about vaccine benefits and risks and work with trusted health care providers and community leaders to prevent measles, limit its spread, and support timely treatment, Kennedy said.

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He noted that worldwide COVID-era disruptions interrupted routine childhood vaccination, leaving gaps in protection at home and abroad. Kennedy said the CDC worked with state teams in Texas, South Carolina, Virginia, Kansas, New Mexico and Wisconsin to bring outbreaks rapidly under control, and is supporting Pennsylvania and New York with epidemiologists and other experts. The U.S. previously averaged about 180 cases a year, mostly imported, but recent surges have included homegrown outbreaks in Texas, South Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Democrats blamed Kennedy directly. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose state reported its first measles-associated death in more than three decades involving a child, said Kennedy promised to Make America Healthy Again and now America has lost its measles-free status for the first time in 26 years. Pennsylvania Gov.

Critics Demand Kennedy Removal

Josh Shapiro said there is a clear line from the misinformation, vaccine skepticism and incompetence of RFK Jr. to this devastating news and very real consequences. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the setback 100 percent avoidable and the result of one person, adding: Remove him now. CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz defended the agency's response.

The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans. Vaccination does, Schwartz said. She said the CDC invested approximately 100 million dollars in state and local health departments to strengthen outbreak prevention and response. The CDC reported that MMR vaccination coverage among U.S. kindergartners fell from 95.2 percent in the 2019-2020 school year to 92.7 percent in 2023-2024.

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Measles elimination means there has been no continuous local transmission of the virus for at least 12 months, a status the U.S. first reached in 2000 after years of coordinated immunization campaigns. In January, Kennedy directed the CDC to alter the routine childhood immunization schedule, cutting universal recommendations from 17 diseases to 11, prompting legal challenges.

Elimination Status History

He ousted all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in June 2025 and appointed new members, some with histories of vaccine skepticism. A federal judge in Boston later blocked Kennedy's revised childhood vaccine schedule and ruled that some changes to the committee were arbitrary and capricious. The outbreak and the loss of elimination status have renewed scrutiny of Kennedy's vaccine policies and his past skepticism.