Reza Rahadian's Gambar Gerak unveils four projects at JAFF Market, including his sophomore feature 'Casparina.'

Reza Rahadian’s Gambar Gerak Unveils His Sophomore Directorial Feature ‘Casparina,’ ‘Jangan Lupa Maghrib’ and Prison Island Doc Rahadian and producer Arya Ibrahim founded the company in 2020.

Its first feature, Rahadian’s directorial debut “Pangku” , won four awards at the 2025 Busan International Film Festival: the KB Vision Audience Award, the Fipresci Award, the Bishkek International Film Festival’s Central Asia Cinema Award and the Face of the Future Award. Oscar-Nominated Director Rachid Bouchareb on the Challenges of Shooting ‘Reggane’: ‘We’re Making a Period Film in the Depths of the Sahara’Among the lineup is “The Island of Two Faces: Nusakambangan,” a feature documentary directed by Iyas Lawrence.

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The film centers on Nusakambangan, a high-security prison island in Central Java..