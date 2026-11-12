Reynolds and Jackman WGA Credits Hint at Avengers Doomsday Return

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman receive Writers Guild of America credits for Avengers: Doomsday, strengthening rumors of their return despite lack of official Marvel confirmation. The listing supports earlier playful pitches at San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) recently updated its official credit listing for the upcoming film "Avengers: Doomsday," adding the names of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman under the category of "Additional Literary Material." This formal designation places the two actors alongside the film's primary writers, Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron, whose names appear with the main writing credit. The inclusion of Reynolds and Jackman in the guild's database serves as a significant data point in the ongoing speculation regarding their return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WGA Credit Significance and Context

The WGA designation of "Additional Literary Material" applies to writers who contribute to a project but do not receive the lead writing credit. While this listing does not guarantee that Reynolds or Jackman will appear on screen as characters, it indicates that both actors provided written material during the production process. This official record adds substantial weight to their previous public comments about joining the project, moving the discussion beyond mere fan speculation. The credit confirms a tangible link between the actors and the film's development phase, even if their on-screen status remains unconfirmed by Marvel Studios.

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Public Pitches and Actor Advocacy

Ryan Reynolds first hinted at his involvement by appearing at the San Diego Comic-Con in July, where he wore a gray Deadpool costume and playfully pitched his services directly to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Hugh Jackman followed up with a similar public appeal at the D23 Expo in August, asking to join the film to help complete its extensive cast. During this event, Reynolds encouraged Jackman from off-camera, creating a coordinated effort to secure their roles. Although both actors were told the movie had already been filmed, their pitches were widely viewed as promotional jokes that may have masked genuine interest in returning to the franchise.

Expansive Cast and Directorial Vision

The film features a massive ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr., who returns to Marvel in a new role as Doctor Doom. Other major stars confirmed for the film include Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, and Anthony Mackie. The roster also brings back several actors from the original Fox X-Men films, such as Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden. Additional cast members include Hayley Atwell, Kathryn Newton, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli. Joe and Anthony Russo are directing the project, with McFeely and Waldron credited as the primary writers, aiming to unite heroes from three different universes against a significant threat.

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Release Date and Industry Implications

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, marking a major milestone in the MCU's future phases. Until Marvel officially confirms the casting of Reynolds and Jackman, their WGA writing credits remain the strongest indicator of their potential involvement. The credit listing suggests that the actors may have had a creative role in shaping the narrative or dialogue, even if their physical presence is not yet finalized. This development highlights the complex nature of modern film production, where contractual and creative contributions can blur the lines between behind-the-scenes work and on-screen performance.

Future Outlook for MCU Fans

The industry continues to monitor these credit listings closely as they provide early signals of major casting decisions. For fans, the WGA update offers a rare glimpse into the development process, bridging the gap between playful social media moments and official studio announcements. While the final on-screen lineup remains subject to change, the formal recognition of Reynolds and Jackman's contributions underscores their enduring relevance to the Marvel brand. As the December 2026 release date approaches, further details about their roles may emerge from future press tours or official marketing campaigns.