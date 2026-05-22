Reynolds American Donates to Super PAC Backed by Trump, Vaping Policy Rifts Trump Administration

Reynolds American donated $5 million to a super PAC backed by Trump, a week before the Trump administration rolled back regulations on certain vaping products, including flavored vapes for children. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rolled back various restrictions on electronic cigarette products May 5th, less than a week after the super PAC received a major donation from Reynolds, intensifying the rift between the MAGA movement and the Trump administration.

Reynolds American donated $5 million to a super PAC backed by Trump roughly one week before the administration rolled back regulations on certain vaping products , including flavored vapes for children.

The Trump administration goes after Minnesota for banning prediction markets in the state. The Food and Drug Administration rolled back various restrictions on electronic cigarette products May 5, less than a week after the super PAC MAGA Inc. received a major donation from Reynolds. The vaping policy issue has intensified the rift between the MAGA movement and the Trump administration





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Trump Administration MAHA Grassroots Activists Corporate Interests FDA Rollback Vaping Products Flavored Vapes Natural Substance Glyphosate Tobacco Manufacturers Ultraprocessed Food Super PAC

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