Rey's New Jedi Order: Lessons from the Legends

An upcoming Star Wars spin-off movie will explore Rey's new generation of Jedi. The article suggests that this new generation could be inspired by the original New Jedi Order from the Legends continuity, offering several key lessons for Rey's Jedi.

The Legends continuity was originally the official Star Wars canon before being redesignated an alternate timeline in April 2014.

Although it has largely been discontinued, the Legends timeline inspires numerous elements of the modern Star Wars canon, from the sequel trilogy to spinoff films and recent Disney+ TV shows. Rey’s new generation of Jedi could be inspired by the original incarnation of the New Jedi Order. Unlike his modern canon counterpart, Luke Skywalker took his journey to Jedi Knighthood, lessons, and shortcomings from the original trilogy to heart in the original Legends timeline. Luke’s New Jedi Order redefined Jedi Knighthood, reestablishing the Jedi as a more grounded fellowship who eschewed the outdated and unhealthy practices of the previous Jedi Order, resulting in more effective and far more balanced Jedi Knights. Where the modern canon’s version of Luke inexplicably failed, Rey may succeed in her forthcoming spin-off movie, if her Jedi are inspired by the New Jedi Order in the following ways.The Jedi Order of the prequel era, in both continuities, was heavily flawed yet entirely well-intentioned. Unfortunately, one of the old Jedi Order’s most infamous and wrongheaded traditions was the eschewing of close relationships – particularly romantic relationships. Luke Skywalker’s New Jedi Order did not forbid attachments (and even encouraged them), as long as Jedi kept their relationships healthy. Luke’s attachments to his friends in the Rebellion, the good man Anakin once was, and Mara Jade ultimately made him a better Jedi than he would have been otherwise. Romance and marriage can easily be integrated into the life of a Jedi without the Jedi in question falling to the dark side of the Force. The New Jedi Order’s views on relationships and attachment from the original Legends timeline should have carried over into Luke’s Jedi generation in the modern canon. Rey’s generation of Jedi presents a second chance to bring this element of the original continuity to the new one. As the Galactic Republic became increasingly corrupt in the millennium between the Ruusan campaign and the Clone Wars, the Jedi Order, despite not being an official part of the Republic’s barebones military, often served at the whims of Republic politicians. This, naturally, led to significant catastrophes on multiple occasions, especially in the waning decades of the Republic. The Jedi were manipulated by the corrupt Governor of Galidraan to assist the Death Watch and nearly wipe out the True Mandalorians. The Yam’rii, similarly, manipulated the Jedi into helping them win the Huk War, and thus facilitated the oppression of the Kaleesh. The Galactic Federation of Free Alliances succeeded the New Republic in the Legends continuity and may do so in the modern canon as well. While the New Jedi Order remained directly affiliated with the New Republic, their ties to the government were far looser. Luke’s Jedi were more concerned with helping beings across the galaxy and battling unambiguously oppressive forces and thus did not become a paramilitary force for Republic politicians. While it is unclear what will succeed the New Republic and Resistance in the modern canon, Rey’s Jedi must have a similar philosophy to the Legends-era New Jedi Order.Although Jedi were not completely separated from the ordinary beings of the galaxy in the prequel era, their restrictive lifestyle nevertheless made them out of touch. As revealed in Ambush at Corellia, by Roger MacBride Allen, having this problem reemerge in the New Jedi Order was a concern of both Mon Mothma and Luke Skywalker. Mothma noted: I believe, and believe strongly, that the Republic needs Jedi that get their hands dirty, that are part of the Republic’s daily life. Jedi that live in ivory towers might be more dangerous than no Jedi at all…There must be Jedi doing what ordinary folk do, Jedi who are ordinary folk. There must be Jedi doctors and judges and soldiers and pilots - and politicians. Luke Skywalker took this advice to heart in the New Jedi Order, training Jedi who lived ordinary lives while training and fulfilling their duties as Jedi Knights. As a result, the Knights of the New Jedi Order were more in touch with – and thus more effective at defending – beings of all walks of lif





