Rey Mysterio Announces Big Elimination Match for Survivor Series: WarGames

The traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match is going to make a comeback in 2026. WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will take place on Saturday, N

Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has just made a major announcement for this year's show.

, and the Lucha Libre AAA General Manager said that he's struck a deal with the General Managers of both“I had a couple of words with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, and we are going to put together something very special: A classic five vs. five Survivor Series match at Survivor Series, where it will be Team USA vs. Team Mexico,” Mysterio said. Mysterio did not confirm or deny his involvement in the match.

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He only said that the details are still being ironed out.in five years. Fittingly enough, the most recent ones took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where this week'sThe men's match saw a "Team Raw" of Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley defeat the "Team SmackDown" that was comprised of Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and Sheamus.

There was also a women's five-on-five elimination match that also saw "Team Raw" go over "Team SmackDown". Bianca Belair overcame a four-on-one disadvantage to become the sole survivor for her team, which also included Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina. The losing team featured Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm.

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It goes to show how much things can change in five years, as ten of the men and women who last competed in a traditional five-on-five elimination match atThe Men's and Women's WarGames took over as the Survivor Series staple back in 2022, after the match concept had a successful stint in NXT. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has long maintained that the traditional elimination matches were not completely retired, and it appears now that he was telling the truth.this year, with the men's match most likely featuring The Bloodline going up against The 946.

That rivalry has slowly been building for months, and the recent addition of Cruz Montana to Royce Keys' crew gives them five men to fill out a team. The Bloodline, meantime, are just one returning Jacob Fatu away from having a full team as well.

It's anyone's guess as to what the Women's WarGames Match will look like this year, but perhaps we'll find out more information duringWe'll keep you posted on the participants for the "Team USA" vs "Team Mexico" five-on-five elimination match, just as soon as they are announced. Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI.

He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network.

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With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves.

Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com