Rey Feo court couple Carlos and Jenn Mugica killed Friday in I-10 crash near Flatonia

Texas community mourns Carlos and Jenn Mugica of Castle Hills, killed together in an I-10 crash near Flatonia. Cause still under investigation as tributes pour in for the couple known for years of local giving.

A couple known for years of community involvement and giving back was killed together in a crash, leaving friends and loved ones mourning what many described as an unimaginable loss.

CASTLE HILLS, Texas - Carlos and Jennifer Salazar-Mugica of Castle Hills died Friday after a crash along Interstate 10 in Fayette County near Flatonia. Authorities have not released details about what caused the collision, and the investigation remains ongoing.

As word of their deaths spread, tributes poured in from people who said the couple made a lasting impact through their generosity and support of local causes. Carlos M. Mugica was born and raised in San Antonio, TX, and was a respected realtor with LPT Realty, having been a part of the industry since 2005.

He served as theThe couple was known to value education and to understand that educational opportunities can and will open doors for people, believing that opportunities can lead individuals to become productive members of society and change the trajectory of their lives and the lives of their families. Castle Hills Mayor J.R. Treviño described the Mugicas as “friends, proud residents of Castle Hills, enthusiastic supporters of Fiesta, and advocates of the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation.

” He said their “kindness, generosity, and commitment to our community left a lasting impact on all who knew them. ” Friend David Uresti shared a message remembering years of friendship that included Yankees games, business ventures, and regular phone calls.

“Shock over tears is how I can describe hearing of your wife Jennifer and you passing away today from an accident,” Uresti wrote. “Been hours since hearing the news and still can’t accept it. ” Uresti said Carlos often talked about his family and proudly “bragging over your girls,” and he wrote that one of his biggest regrets is assuming there would always be more time.

“Truly blessed and love you bro,” he wrote. “Rest in peace with your beautiful wife. ” Carlos Mugica and Jennifer Salazar-Mujica are survived by their two daughters, Carlie and Taylor. Friends in South Texas continued sharing condolences and prayers as they remembered Carlos and Jenn Mugica as more than familiar faces — but as active community members whose friendship and support of local causes touched countless lives.

Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down Southwest Loop 410 near Military Dr. in San Antonio. Two vehicles collided around 5:30 a.m., burst into flames, and all occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Bexar County deputies raided a Hyatt Resort Drive home after a tip, arresting Danielle Gill and seizing 12.7 lbs of marijuana, THC wax and vapes, an AR-15, a Glock, and $492K cash. Sheriff cites vape-linked violence.

Texas judicial watchdog issues public warning to San Antonio Judge Stephanie Boyd over YouTube livestream conduct, alleged plea-bargaining вмешательство, and “off the record” remarks in a probation case. San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a River Walk altercation ended in a neck stabbing around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Losoya Street. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition; motive unclear.





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