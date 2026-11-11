Rex Ryan turns himself in after alleged Nashville hit-and-run injured 2 people

Two pedestrians had the right of way in Nashville last week when Rex Ryan allegedly turned at a red light and ran over their feet, police said.

Police said Ryan allegedly ran over the victims' feet after turning at a red light in downtown Nashville. Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of ‘ESPN’s Sunday’s NFL Countdown’ speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.coach Rex Ryan turned himself in Wednesday for allegedly hitting pedestrians with his car in Nashville and leaving the scene, police said.

Two pedestrians had the right of way crossing a main street in downtown Nashville's popular tourist area last week when Ryan allegedly turned at a red light, running over the victims' feet, Nashville police said Wednesday. They suffered minor injuries, police said.

Also read Former NFL Coach Rex Ryan Surrenders to Nashville Police on Hit‑and‑Run Charges

Ryan, an ESPN analyst, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information or render aid and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal, according to court records, which did not identify an attorney for Ryan. All are misdemeanors. A judicial commissioner set Ryan’s bond at $6,000.

New York Jets , leading the Jets to the AFC Championship Game in consecutive years after the 2009 and 2010 seasons. His father, the late Buddy Ryan, was an NFL coaching legend who famously coordinated theSince leaving coaching, Ryan is best known for his work at ESPN as one of the analysts on the network’s NFL pregame show.

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“We are aware and are in touch with Rex,” ESPN said in a statement Wednesday. Ryan appeared Monday on “Get Up,” an ESPN morning show taped in New York. A phone number believed to be Ryan’s had an automatic outgoing message, and a message could not be left. The NFL trade deadline delivered major moves across the league.

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