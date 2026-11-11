Rex Ryan turns himself in after Nashville hit-and-run injured 2 pedestrians

Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan surrendered to Nashville police Wednesday on misdemeanor charges after allegedly running over two pedestrians' feet and fleeing the scene. ESPN said it is aware of the situation and is in touch with Ryan.

Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan turned himself in to Nashville police on Wednesday after allegedly running over two pedestrians' feet with his car and fleeing the scene, according to Nashville police.

The two pedestrians suffered minor injuries when Ryan allegedly ran over their feet while turning at a red light as they crossed a street with the right of way in a popular downtown Nashville area. Ryan, who currently works as an NFL analyst for ESPN, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failing to give information or render aid and two counts of failing to obey a traffic control signal, according to court records.

Also read Former NFL coach Rex Ryan turns himself in after alleged Nashville hit-and-run

ESPN Statement and Bond Details

All the charges were misdemeanors. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $6,000. Court records did not identify an attorney for Ryan. ESPN issued a statement to OutKick about its employee.

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We are aware and are in touch with Rex, the network said. Ryan joined ESPN in April 2017 and appeared Monday on Get Up, ESPN's morning show taped in New York. The arrest marks a different kind of headline involving feet for Ryan. In 2010, he went viral for recording a video of his wife's feet and has admitted that his wife has gorgeous feet.

He called himself an expert on feet during a 2022 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Ryan was a head coach in the NFL for eight seasons, spending six with the New York Jets and two with the Buffalo Bills. In six seasons with the Jets, he went 46-50, leading the team to the AFC Championship Game in consecutive years after the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Coaching Career and Family Legacy

With the Bills, he went 15-16, did not make the playoffs and was fired after Week 16 of his second season. His father, the late Buddy Ryan, was an NFL coaching legend who famously coordinated the 1985 Chicago Bears defense that was one of the best in history. Since leaving coaching, Ryan is best known for his work at ESPN as one of the analysts on the network's NFL pregame show. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

A phone number believed to be Ryan's had an automatic outgoing message, and a message could not be left. The Associated Press contributed to this report.