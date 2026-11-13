Rex Ryan Hit With Warrants After Striking Attorney and Wife in Nashville

Former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan faces six warrants for leaving the scene of an accident after allegedly hitting attorney Michael Holland and his wife on Broadway in Nashville on November 5.

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan was issued six warrants on Wednesday following a traffic incident that injured an attorney and his wife on a busy Nashville street. The warrants allege that Ryan struck Michael Holland and his spouse with a large pickup truck just before midnight on November 5 while the couple was crossing Broadway.

Holland stated that he and his wife had a green walk signal when Ryan's over-6,000-pound vehicle barreled into them. The attorney described the impact as terrifying, noting that Ryan did not stop to check on the victims but continued driving until he was caught in traffic down the road.

Also read Former NFL Coach Rex Ryan Charged After Alleged Pedestrian Incident in Nashville

Warrants Filed For Traffic Violations

A Davidson County affidavit confirms that the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reviewed surveillance footage from the scene. Based on this evidence, authorities filed six warrants charging Ryan with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information, failure to render aid, and failure to obey a traffic control signal.

Ryan turned himself in to law enforcement on Wednesday and was subsequently released on a six-thousand-dollar bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on the matter on December 18. Holland expressed relief that Ryan is still alive, noting that a slight shift in the truck's position could have resulted in much more severe injuries for both pedestrians.

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Holland Identifies Ryan By License Plate

Holland admitted that he did not recognize Ryan at the time of the incident because the coach was facing away from him. The attorney only identified his attacker after examining the New York license plate on the vehicle, which read HITQBS and featured a New York Jets holder. He recognized the tag the following morning and confirmed Ryan lived in the area.

When contacted by the California Post for comment on Friday, Ryan declined to speak. He told reporters that he appreciated them calling about the allegations but stated he had no comment to offer regarding the claims made by Holland. Ryan has not issued a formal public statement since his arrest.

Victims Suffer Physical Aftereffects

Holland described the physical toll of the collision, stating that he and his wife are still dealing with painful injuries days after the event. His wife has already lost one of her toenails due to the impact, while Holland expects to lose a couple of his own. He noted that his wife also sustained scrapes on her leg and continues to experience pain.

The incident highlights the dangers of distracted or reckless driving in high-traffic tourist areas. Holland emphasized that the truck's bumper and mirror came dangerously close to his wife's knee, scraping her leg as the tires ran over both of their feet. He described the event as shocking and scary, urging caution among all drivers in the Music City.