Rex Ryan, former Jets head coach, turns himself in for alleged Nashville hit-and-run

The incident occurred Thursday, Nov. 5, shortly before midnight, when two people were crossing with a walk sign and were hit by a truck, driven by Ryan, police say.

The incident occurred Thursday, Nov. 5, shortly before midnight, when two people were crossing with a walk sign and were hit by a truck, driven by Ryan, police say.

EMT critically hurt after being struck while helping another crash in Islip Terrace Former New York Jets head coach, Rex Ryan, has surrendered himself for his alleged involvement in a pedestrian crash in Tennessee. The incident occurred Thursday, Nov. 5, shortly before midnight, when two people were crossing Broadway from 4th Avenue in Nashville.

Also read Former NFL coach Rex Ryan turns himself in after alleged Nashville hit-and-run

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the individuals had a walk sign when a pickup truck turned right, ran over both victims’ feet and made contact with one person’s legs. The truck, driven by Ryan, kept going, the pedestrians said, before coming to a stop at a red light at Representative John Lewis Way and they waved him down. The 63-year-old ex-NFL coach got out his vehicle to argue with the pair and then drove away, police say.

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