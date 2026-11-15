Rex Ryan expected to make normal Sunday ESPN appearance after arrest

Ryan, 63, turned himself in Wednesday over allegations he ran over pedestrians’ feet with his car in an incident earlier this month.

The ex-Jets coach is expected to make his normal “Sunday NFL Countdown” analyst appearance following his stint in a Nashville jail this week, ESPN said on Saturday.

“As of now, Rex will appear as scheduled, including on Sunday NFL Countdown,” according to a spokesperson for the network. Ryan, 63, turned himself in Wednesday over allegations he ran over pedestrians’ feet with his car in an incident earlier this month.

Also read Rex Ryan Hit With Warrants After Striking Attorney and Wife in Nashville

Ryan has not publicly addressed the charges, which include leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information/render aid and failure to obey a traffic control signal over a Nov. 5 incident in which two individuals claim he hit them with his pickup truck as they crossed Broadway with a “walk” signal. , Michael Holland said Ryan “almost killed” him and his wife with his truck — complete with a “HIT QBS” license plate in a Jets holder — leaving them with scratched up and bruised legs.

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“If we had been six inches further out,” Holland said, “I’d be in a hospital right now and so would my wife. ”Over eight seasons as an NFL coach — six with the Jets and two in Buffalo — Ryan compiled a 61-66 record that included a 46-50 mark with Gang Green.

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan is shown in a booking photo released Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, by the Metro Nashville Police Department.on-air about the December 2010 incident, which earned him the front page of The Post with a headline that read, “Agony of De-Feet. ”