Former NFL coach Rex Ryan, recently arrested in Nashville, publicly criticized the Dallas Cowboys' defense as the worst-coached unit in his career following their loss to the 49ers, boasting he could improve them significantly despite his ongoing legal issues.

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black rushes past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant on Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas.in which he ran over two people’s feet on a Nashville street and fled the scene in his pickup truck.over the weekend despite the legal issues and had no problem criticizing the Cowboys on Monday on the radio.unit led by coordinator Christian Parker.

“It really is. And I’ve seen some horrible defenses, this one’s awful, and it starts with coaching. … They make more mental mistakes than any defense I’ve seen, as well as the physical, they’re not a tough physical defense. ” Ryan was credited with having some of the best defenses in the NFL during his run with the Jets, especially in his first two years, when he coached the Jets to back-to-back appearances in the AFC title game.

Also read Rex Ryan Returns to ESPN After Arrest on Six Charges in Nashville Hit-and-Run

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan called the Cowboys’ unit the worst-coached defense he has ever seen following Dallas’ loss to the 49ers. Ryan has also never been shy about the confidence he has in himself, leading to a bold statement while speaking with Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg on his weekly spot on their show.

“I could go there today and say, ‘All right, we can have an average ass defense. ’ I’ll promise you they’d be average, I’d probably make them top 10,” Ryan boasted.

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“But I’ll take that group right now, in one week, I’d go in and turn this thing out. Instead, they’re going to play this and have no freaking clue. They gave up 584 yards in this game . We got issues with the Jets, we do, but are you kidding me?

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan appears in a booking photo released Nov. 11 after his arrest on six misdemeanor charges in Nashville.

“I don’t think anybody thought the Jets were going to make the Super Bowl and this team comes in there, you scored 40 points and got beat by six. It’s unreal, man. ” Ryan appeared on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” as an analyst just days after his arrest and has not publicly addressed the allegations. with his vehicle as they were crossing the street and had a walk signal.

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black rushes past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant on Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas. Former NFL coach Rex Ryan called the Cowboys' unit the worst-coached defense he has ever seen following Dallas' loss to the 49ers. Former NFL coach Rex Ryan appears in a booking photo released Nov. 11 after his arrest on six misdemeanor charges in Nashville.