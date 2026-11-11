Rex Ryan Arrested in Nashville on Six Misdemeanor Charges After Striking Two Pedestrians

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan turned himself in on six misdemeanor warrants after allegedly striking two pedestrians with his pickup truck on Broadway in Nashville on Nov. 5. He faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident; bond was set at $6,000 and he was released.

Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan was arrested Wednesday in Nashville after allegedly striking two pedestrians with his pickup truck on Nov. 5.

Ryan, 63, turned himself in on six outstanding misdemeanor warrants, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. He was released from custody early Wednesday morning, jail records show. His bond was set at $6,000. The incident occurred just before midnight on Nov. 5 on Broadway, the city's famed street of bars and entertainment venues.

Also read Former NFL Coach Rex Ryan Surrenders to Nashville Police on Hit‑and‑Run Charges

Pedestrians Struck While Crossing Broadway

Police said the pedestrians were crossing Broadway from 4th Avenue with a walk sign when the pickup truck turned right from 4th Avenue. The truck ran over both victims' feet and made contact with one person's leg, police said. The pedestrians told police the vehicle kept going but stopped for a red light at Broadway and Representative John Lewis Way, where they waved down the driver.

Advertisement

According to police, the driver stepped out of the truck to argue with them, got back in, and drove away. The pedestrians took pictures of the truck's license plate, which was registered to Ryan, and of the driver. Police later identified the driver as Ryan.

Ryan's NFL Coaching Career Highlights

Ryan is charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information or render aid, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal, police said. Ryan became the head coach of the New York Jets in 2009 and coached the team until 2014, piling up a 61-66 record during his eight seasons. He led the franchise to back-to-back AFC championship appearances in 2009 and 2010.

Before becoming a head coach, Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as an assistant coach, where he won a Super Bowl as defensive coordinator. He went on to coach the Buffalo Bills for two seasons before moving into broadcasting. It is not yet clear why Ryan was in Nashville this month, though he recently made an appearance on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast. This article includes information from Reuters, The Associated Press, and previous FOX Local reporting.