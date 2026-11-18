Released 911 audio shows Michal Holland confronting Rex Ryan over a Nashville incident. Details emerge about the pickup truck and police warrants for the former NFL coach.

The former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan surrendered to authorities in Nashville on November 11, marking a significant development in a recent legal dispute. This voluntary appearance by Ryan was in direct response to an incident that occurred on November 5, which has since generated substantial media scrutiny and public attention.

Ryan's decision to turn himself in was prompted by the existence of six outstanding misdemeanor warrants issued against him. These legal actions were initiated by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department following allegations that Ryan struck two pedestrians with his pickup truck, leading to a formal criminal investigation into the events of that week.

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911 Recording Exposes Verbal Confrontation

A recently released audio recording of a 911 call has provided unprecedented insight into the immediate aftermath of the incident. The recording features Michal Holland, an attorney who represents the reported victim in the case, speaking with emergency dispatchers to report injuries and demand police intervention.

In the audio, Holland explicitly details his grievances against Ryan and the vehicle involved in the collision. The attorney can be heard describing the truck as a big red pickup with oversized wheels that bore the inscription small penis, a characterization that has since circulated widely in news reports and social media discussions surrounding the case.

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Holland's tone in the recording was aggressive as he urged police to track down Ryan and arrest him immediately. The attorney alleged that Ryan was in no condition to be driving at the time of the incident, suggesting that impairment may have been a factor in the accident that occurred on the streets of Nashville.

Police Allegations Regarding Driver Conduct

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the severity of the incident stems from Ryan's driving behavior and his actions immediately following the collision. Police allegations state that Ryan drove so close to pedestrians that he physically ran over their feet during the encounter.

Compounding the allegations is the claim that Ryan drove away from the scene without stopping to check on the well-being of the individuals involved. Investigators note that Ryan failed to offer his insurance information to the victims, a violation of standard traffic laws that typically requires drivers to exchange details after any accident.

The victims involved in the case stated that if they had been standing just inches closer to the street, Ryan would have run them down and caused serious injuries. This testimony underscores the narrow margin between a minor incident and a potentially catastrophic accident involving the large vehicle.

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Legal Repercussions and Ongoing Investigation

The release of the 911 recording by TMZ has added a layer of public complexity to the legal proceedings against Rex Ryan. The audio serves as a key piece of evidence that complements the physical evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department during their investigation.

Ryan now faces six outstanding misdemeanor warrants related to the November 5 incident. His surrender on November 11 initiates the next phase of the legal process, where prosecutors will determine whether to proceed with charges based on the compiled evidence, including the police reports and the audio recording.

This case highlights the intense scrutiny former high-profile sports figures face when involved in legal disputes, even those occurring outside of their primary professional sphere. The details emerging from Nashville continue to shape the narrative around Ryan's conduct and the potential consequences he may face.