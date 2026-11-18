The late film critic's two-bedroom apartment on the eighth floor of the Dakota in New York City is now listed for $6 million.

Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner Used This $8 Million Greenwich Village Carriage House as a Studiowanted to be an actor. He found fame, however, as a pop-culture mover and shaker of another sort: an entertainment journalist known for his blunt film criticism and cheeky wit as a celebrity interviewer.

Some of his tête-à-têtes with stars are collected in his 1968 bookAn 11-Acre Estate by Acclaimed Italian Designer Cesare Rovatti Can Now Be Yours for $4.3 MillionAround this time—in 1969, to be exact—he paid $30,000 for a two-bedroom apartment on the 8th floor of, with little more than a yellow corduroy Queen Anne chair, a sleeping bag, and some books, schlepping his things over to his fabled new address from a West 73rd Street apartment in a shopping cart. At that time, the building was a virtual dormitory of legendary entertainers, including Boris Karloff, Rudolf Nureyev, Leonard Bernstein, and Judy Garland.

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Later residents included Roberta Flack, Gilda Radner, Paul Simon, and John Lennon, who was gunned down in 1973 at the building’s entrance, and his wife, Yoko Ono. Reed went on to fill his apartment with photos of himself and his famous friends, including Liza Minnelli, Tennessee Williams, Truman Capote, and Natalie Wood.

He hosted parties and cooked for his guests—his lemon icebox cake was a signature dessert—and remained a fixture in the building for nearly 60 years, often participating in its annual potluck parties and reportedly escorting neighbor Lauren Bacall to the gatherings in the years preceding her 2014 death.an $8 million offer from Andrew Lloyd Webber for the apartment. Now, about six months after his death in March 2026 at age 87, his longtime perch onhas come to market for a price so close to $6 million it might as well be $6 million.

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Proceeds from the sale will help fund a charitable foundation in his name. Philip McCarthy of Sotheby’s International Realty holdsGilded Age details include 12-foot ceilings, oak floorboards, crown moldings, and integrated wood shutters that regulate light and airflow. Beyond the small foyer, which Reed painted orange, and an L-shaped gallery, there’s a 20-by-20-foot living room with a dry bar and north- and west-facing windows.

The separate dining room has a large pantry closet, while the vintage kitchen has a window but is barely big enough to turn around. Reed used the second bedroom as a study, with two of its walls lined with floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves and desk space. The primary bedroom has a handful of closets, a sitting/dressing area, and a private bath.

Marketing materials include an optional floor plan that combines the living and dining room into a 41-foot-long space, with the kitchen relocated to one end of the 800-square-foot room and a powder room added where the kitchen is now. Reed also kept a country home in Roxbury, Connecticut. He bought the historic 18th-century farmhouse in the early 1970s from friends of sculptor Alexander Calder.

One of the home’s bathrooms famously features a tile mural by Calder, which was installed for the previous owners. A London museum once offered ReedMark David got his start writing about real estate with the saucy cult-favorite blog The Real Estalker, on which he obsessively tracked the secretive world of celebrity property transactions. A much…An 11-Acre Estate by Acclaimed Italian Designer Cesare Rovatti Can Now Be Yours for $4.3 MillionNick and Vanessa Lachey List the $8.2 Million L.A.

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