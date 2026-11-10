Reward renewed in gas station shooting death of Pico Rivera youth baseball coach

Mark Sweet, 36, was shot and killed Aug. 21, 2025 at a Shell gas station in Pico Rivera.

A $20,000 reward was extended Tuesday for information in the killing of a Pico Rivera youth baseball coach at a gas station. Mark Sweet, 36, was shot and killed Aug. 21, 2025 at a Shell station at 9411 Washington Blvd. in the community southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Deputies responded at about 9 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the area after what appeared to be a road rage confrontation. The reward extended by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors was for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer. A suspect has not been identified.with a man walking in the area, according to authorities. The man walked into the gas station parking lot, followed by Sweet, who got out of his vehicle.

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The man pulled out a handgun and shot Sweet several times before walking north on Passons Boiulevard. The $20,000 reward was established Feb. 3, re-established Sept. 1 and had been set to expire Nov. 29. Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.