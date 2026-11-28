Rebecca Taylor, 26, remained at large Friday following Wednesday's escape in Albuquerque, according to local officials.

Authorities on Friday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a pregnant inmate who escaped custody by driving off in a New Mexico prison transport SUV during a fast-food stop.

Rebecca Taylor, 26, remained at large Friday following the escape Wednesday at a Whataburger in Albuquerque, officials said. Multiple local, state and federal agencies are searching for Taylor, including the U.S. Marshals Service, which is offering the reward. The New Mexico Corrections Department has opened an internal investigation into how Taylor took control of the vehicle. Newsweek has contacted the NMCD for comment on Friday.

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The Escape Taylor was being transported from a prenatal medical appointment in Albuquerque back to the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants when officers stopped around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Whataburger, authorities said. Brittany Roembach, a spokesperson for the NMCD, told local media that Taylor was not restrained because she is in her second trimester.