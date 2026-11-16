Crime Stoppers Offers $1,000 Reward for Robyn Kenworthy Cold Case Break

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound offers $1,000 for info in the Robyn Kenworthy 1988 murder. Meanwhile, new arrests and sentencing occur in Spanaway, Everett, and Seattle.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound has announced a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and charge in the 1988 killing of Robyn Kenworthy. This fresh appeal targets the cold case involving the then 20-year-old victim whose death remains officially unsolved after more than three decades. Executive Director Jim Futa emphasized that the agency is actively seeking new leads to finally bring justice to the family and resolve this long-standing mystery.

Kenworthy disappeared on September 28, 1988, after calling her mother to say she was tired and heading home. She was expected to catch a bus from the Aurora Avenue area but never arrived at her destination. Her body was discovered on October 22, 1988, roughly 11 miles up Reiter Road and Deer Flats Road near Index and Gold Bar. Investigators found her without clothing on a pile of brush and have never publicly disclosed her exact cause of death.

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Jim Futa provided additional context about Kenworthy's life and movements during the time she vanished. He noted that she was also known by the aliases Venus and Ginger and had frequented areas including Pioneer Square, Aurora Avenue, and the University District. Futa added that she had worked at dance clubs and as a sex worker, which may provide crucial context for investigators reviewing old tips.

Futa urged the public to share even minor details that might seem insignificant. He stated that anyone with information should pass it on, regardless of how they perceive its worth. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or through the Crime Stoppers website. This direct appeal aims to reinvigorate interest in the case among residents who may have witnessed relevant activity years ago.

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In other regional news, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a fatal collision that occurred Sunday around 8 p.m. near 113th Street S. and Pacific Avenue in the Spanaway area. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, marking a tragic end to the incident. A 20-year-old suspected driver is currently in custody and could face preliminary charges including DUI, vehicular homicide, felony eluding, and reckless driving.

Federal authorities also made an arrest in Seattle on Tuesday regarding a decade-long immigration fraud scheme. A man was indicted for submitting false information to obtain immigration status for others. In Everett, a 36-year-old Mexican national was sentenced to five years in prison after being found tending to a drug stash house and making drug deliveries. These cases highlight ongoing law enforcement efforts across different jurisdictions.

Legal proceedings are also advancing for a Fall City teenager accused of killing his parents and three siblings. The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned in adult court on November 17 at 1:30 p.m. Meanwhile, DSP Connections is encouraging individuals to take on opportunities that help people with disabilities gain independence. This initiative combines community service with economic participation for those looking to make a difference.

Homeowners in the region are facing seasonal challenges as temperatures climb across the Seattle area. Many are discovering that their air conditioners are running but not cooling effectively. The Home Comfort Alliance released its 2026 Seattle furnace cost guide, noting that extreme weather exposes underlying infrastructure issues rather than creating them. Residents are advised to check specific components before calling for emergency repairs.

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Consumer protection agencies are also warning against scammers arriving uninvited to claim they see damage. These individuals often start work before homeowners have time to think. Experts recommend seven steps to protect yourself from these deceptive tactics. In medical news, Dr. Meier led a 10-year trial measuring outcomes of over 300 patients treated with CyberKnife across 21 centers.

The USDA Organic designation continues to serve as a trusted guarantee for consumers navigating crowded grocery aisles. This label cuts through marketing noise to provide clear assurance about food quality. As investigations into historical crimes like the Kenworthy case continue, the persistence of law enforcement serves as a reminder of the enduring commitment to justice for victims.