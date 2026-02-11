NYPD Offers $10,000 Reward in Random Stabbing of Brooklyn Jogger Katie Suarez

Katie Suarez, a 28-year-old bank teller, was randomly stabbed in the neck while jogging on the Shore Parkway Greenway in Bath Beach. The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the random stabbing of a Brooklyn jogger. Katie Suarez, 28, was attacked on Friday evening while running along the Shore Parkway Greenway in Bath Beach.

She remains on life support at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and has been declared brain dead. Suarez, an El Salvador native and bank teller at TD Bank in Caesar's Bay Shopping Center, left work around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. She changed into running clothes and began jogging west along the greenway. She called her father around 8 p.m., telling him she was about half a mile from a family gathering.

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Suarez Stabbed Twice In Neck

She was on the phone with him minutes before she was assaulted. The attack occurred just after 8 p.m. near Bay 17th Street and Shore Parkway. Suarez was stabbed twice in the neck, once on each side, by an unknown assailant. Police believe the attack was random and unprovoked.

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When she failed to arrive, her parents split up to search for her. Her father found her with stab wounds on the bike path. Investigators have ruled out robbery because Suarez still had her jewelry and pink cell phone. They also ruled out sexual assault.

Police Seek Surveillance Video

Police have not yet determined a motive. The NYPD has scoured the area all weekend, deploying K-9 units, scuba teams, and drones. They are also seeking surveillance video, though none has been recovered from the remote area. Detectives are asking anyone who saw Suarez jogging along the Belt Parkway between about 7:56 p.m. and 8:12 p.m. to contact them.

They are also looking for anyone who witnessed anything unusual or has video from the area. No arrests have been made. The $10,000 reward is offered through Crime Stoppers, an NYPD program that provides cash to anonymous tipsters in high-profile violent cases. Community members have placed flowers and candles outside Suarez's home.

Runners Express Safety Concerns

Runners who use the same route expressed heightened safety concerns. One runner said, It's really sad. When it's so close to home, it's so unfortunate, and I mean, it's terrible. Suarez's family and friends are awaiting answers as she remains on life support.

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Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to come forward.