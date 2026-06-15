Revolutionize Your Cat's Mealtime with Smalls

Discover Smalls, a cat-first brand dedicated to creating high-quality, minimally processed food designed specifically for felines. With over 30 million meals served, Smalls focuses on human-grade ingredients and offers a range of potential health benefits for your cat.

Tired of your feline companion turning their nose up at mealtime? It might be time to reevaluate their diet. Enter Smalls , a cat-first brand dedicated to creating high-quality, minimally processed food specifically designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of felines.

Since its inception in 2017, Smalls has served over 30 million meals to cats across the country, all while staying true to its mission of helping cats thrive with real, recognizable ingredients. Unlike many conventional pet foods, Smalls focuses on human-grade ingredients, with recipes containing more than 80% protein. The food is free from common allergens like corn, wheat, and soy, as well as preservatives and artificial additives.

Each recipe is crafted with a single-source animal protein and is designed to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for All Life Stages. The benefits of switching to Smalls can be significant, including support for healthy muscles and joints, digestion, kidney health, skin and coat health, and strong nails and bones.

Whether you're curious about fresh food or ready to upgrade your cat's daily routine, Smalls is offering a deal that makes it easy to see what all the buzz is about. Use promo cod





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Smalls Cat Food Feline Nutrition Minimally Processed Human-Grade Ingredients Cat Health

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