Revolutionary mRNA Vaccine Trial Aims to Prevent Lynch Syndrome-Related Cancers

A new clinical trial is set to test an mRNA vaccine that could train the immune system to eliminate pre-cancerous cells in people with Lynch syndrome, potentially preventing bowel, ovarian, and other associated cancers before they develop.

Scientists are developing a groundbreaking vaccine designed to prevent individuals with Lynch syndrome from developing certain cancers, particularly bowel and ovarian cancer . This innovative approach aims to train the immune system to identify and destroy pre-cancerous cells before they can develop into malignant tumors.

A clinical trial, named Intercept-Lynch, is scheduled to begin this summer to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, currently referred to as mRNA-4194. The trial is a collaborative effort between the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company Moderna, with support from Cancer Research UK. It is part of a broader scientific initiative to harness messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, similar to that used in some COVID-19 vaccines, for cancer prevention.

The first phase will focus on analyzing immune responses, determining the optimal dosage, and confirming the jab's safety. If successful, a second phase involving multiple centers across the UK, including Oxford, is planned for 2027. The overarching goal is to provide a prophylactic measure for people living with Lynch syndrome, a hereditary condition that significantly elevates cancer risk. Lynch syndrome, also known as hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer (HNPCC), is caused by mutations in mismatch repair genes.

These genetic alterations impair the body's ability to correct errors during DNA replication, leading to an accumulation of mutations in cells. This greatly increases the likelihood of cells becoming cancerous over a person's lifetime. Approximately 175,000 individuals in England are estimated to have Lynch syndrome, yet only about 5 percent-roughly 10,000 people-are aware of their condition.

The syndrome raises the risk of developing bowel cancer by 80 percent and is also strongly linked to cancers of the womb, ovaries, stomach, pancreas, kidneys, skin, prostate, and endometrium. Unlike some hereditary cancer syndromes, Lynch syndrome does not present obvious symptoms, making widespread awareness and genetic testing crucial for early identification. People with a family history of these cancers diagnosed before age 50 may carry the faulty gene and should consider counseling and testing.

Professor David Church, a Cancer Research UK senior fellow at the University of Oxford and the lead investigator for the Intercept-Lynch trial, explained that the selected vaccine targets are shared across multiple cancer types associated with Lynch syndrome. This design intends to offer broad protection if the vaccine proves effective. The mRNA vaccine functions as an "instruction manual" for the body, teaching the immune system to recognize specific abnormalities common in pre-cancerous cells of Lynch syndrome carriers.

By stimulating an immune response, the vaccine could potentially eliminate these cells before they progress to invasive cancer. Prof. Church noted that individuals with Lynch syndrome face a lifelong risk of multiple primary cancers, often experiencing one type, such as womb or bowel cancer, and then another years later. The trial's success could represent a paradigm shift in cancer prevention for this high-risk group.

Moreover, the research may provide a "proof of principle" for using vaccines to target cancer-associated genetic changes more generally, potentially paving the way for preventive strategies against other cancers not caused by Lynch syndrome. David Berman, chief development officer at Moderna, emphasized the importance of intervening early in the patient journey to maximize the immune system's impact. He expressed pride in advancing mRNA research through the collaboration with leading UK institutions, highlighting the potential to bring innovative solutions to patients





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Lynch Syndrome Cancer Vaccine Mrna Technology Bowel Cancer Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trial Immune System Pre-Cancer Prevention Moderna University Of Oxford Cancer Research UK

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