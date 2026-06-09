Revolution Beauty strikes deal with Debenhams to launch beauty and fragrance products

Revolution Beauty has struck a deal with shareholder Debenhams Group to launch beauty and fragrance products, marking a fresh start after a boardroom spat. The licensing partnership means Revolution can make products to sell across Debenhams' range of brands - adding to existing partners like Boots and Superdrug.

Revolution Beauty has struck a deal with shareholder Debenhams Group to launch beauty and fragrance products , marking a fresh start after a boardroom spat. The licensing partnership means Revolution can make products to sell across Debenhams' range of brands - adding to existing partners like Boots and Superdrug.

The first collections are expected ahead of Christmas and will include fragrances and gifts for brands PrettyLittleThing, Karen Millen and BoohooMan. The firms were embroiled in a dispute in 2023 over demands to replace Revolution's leadership team. The spat reached boiling point when Revolution defied a shareholder vote and reinstated its bosses, before subsequently handing out share awards without the approval of investors.

But the firm said it had drawn a line under the issues after former chief executive Bob Holt and chairman Derek Zissman resigned. The new partnership is expected to bring a wide range of products to Debenhams' customers, and the company is confident that it will be a success. Revolution Beauty has been working hard to recover from the previous disputes, and this new deal is seen as a major step forward.

The company's CEO, said that they are excited to be working with Debenhams and are looking forward to launching their products. The partnership will not only bring new products to Debenhams' customers but also create new opportunities for Revolution Beauty. The company is planning to expand its product range and reach new markets, and this partnership is seen as a key part of that strategy.

The new deal is also expected to bring in new revenue streams for Revolution Beauty, and the company is confident that it will be a major contributor to its growth. The partnership is a significant development for both Revolution Beauty and Debenhams, and it is expected to have a major impact on the beauty and fragrance industry.

The deal is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams at both companies, and it is a major step forward for both parties. The new partnership is expected to bring a wide range of benefits to both companies, and it is seen as a major opportunity for growth and development. The deal is also expected to bring new jobs and opportunities to the beauty and fragrance industry, and it is seen as a major positive development.

The partnership is a significant milestone for Revolution Beauty, and it is expected to have a major impact on the company's future. The company is confident that the partnership will be a major contributor to its growth and success, and it is looking forward to working with Debenhams to bring new products to market. The deal is a major step forward for Revolution Beauty, and it is expected to bring new opportunities for growth and development.

The partnership is a significant development for the beauty and fragrance industry, and it is expected to have a major impact on the market. The new deal is also expected to bring new revenue streams for Revolution Beauty, and the company is confident that it will be a major contributor to its growth. The partnership is a significant milestone for Revolution Beauty, and it is expected to have a major impact on the company's future.

The company is confident that the partnership will be a major contributor to its growth and success, and it is looking forward to working with Debenhams to bring new products to market. The deal is a major step forward for Revolution Beauty, and it is expected to bring new opportunities for growth and development. The partnership is a significant development for the beauty and fragrance industry, and it is expected to have a major impact on the market.

The new deal is also expected to bring new revenue streams for Revolution Beauty, and the company is confident that it will be a major contributor to its growth. The partnership is a significant milestone for Revolution Beauty, and it is expected to have a major impact on the company's future





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Revolution Beauty Debenhams Group Beauty And Fragrance Products Licensing Partnership Boots And Superdrug

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