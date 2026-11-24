Revolut offers 5.25% for six months before dropping to 3.15%. We analyze the true average yield, tax implications, and better alternative savings accounts for UK customers.

Revolut has introduced a new instant access savings account for new UK customers featuring a promotional interest rate of 5.25 per cent. This elevated rate is strictly limited to the first six months of the account's life. After this initial period concludes, the interest rate reverts to the standard rate tied to the customer's specific membership plan.

Promotional Mechanics And Tier Requirements

For users on the free tier, the standard rate drops to 3.15 per cent once the promotional window closes. To maintain the higher promotional rate beyond the first month, account holders must complete three transactions exceeding £5 every thirty days. Furthermore, the 5.25 per cent rate only applies if the savings balance remains below £25,000.

Also read One Man’s Quest to End Daylight Savings

Average Yield And Competitor Comparisons

Assuming both interest rates remain unchanged for a full year, the weighted average yield for this account calculates to 4.2 per cent. This figure is derived by averaging the six months at 5.25 per cent with the subsequent six months at 3.15 per cent. However, simpler alternatives currently offer better returns without complex conditions. Cahoot provides a Simple Saver account with a variable rate of 4.52 per cent for twelve months. Ford Money offers a Flexible Saver at 4.34 per cent with no transaction requirements.

Advertisement

Subscription Costs And Higher Tiers

Paying for a Revolut subscription does increase the base savings rate, but only for higher membership tiers. The £8.99 per month tier raises the rate from 3.15 per cent to 3.51 per cent. At the maximum £60 per month tier, the savings rate reaches 4 per cent. These subscriptions also provide non-financial perks like airport lounge access and global data, which must justify the monthly cost.

Tax Implications And Isa Alternatives

Savings on Revolut are not held in a tax-free Cash Isa, meaning interest above the personal savings allowance is taxable. Basic-rate taxpayers would pay tax on £50 of interest on a £25,000 balance. Higher-rate taxpayers would owe tax on £550, while additional-rate taxpayers pay on the full £1,050. To shield funds from upcoming tax changes, customers should utilize their £20,000 Cash Isa allowance. Trading 212 offers a 4.9 per cent rate for new customers, including a 1.05 per cent bonus. Hargreaves Lansdown provides a straightforward 4.52 per cent Cash Isa for those seeking simplicity.