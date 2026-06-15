Revisiting the Risks: The Hidden Toll of Lasik Eye Surgery Complications

An in-depth examination of laser eye surgery complications, triggered by recent patient deaths and suicides, contrasts the procedure's marketed safety with emerging evidence of severe, long-term side effects and the FDA's warnings.

For decades, laser eye surgery , commonly known as Lasik , has been promoted as a quick, safe, and life-altering solution for those wishing to eliminate their dependence on glasses or contact lenses.

In the United Kingdom alone, over 100,000 individuals undergo the £4,000 procedure each year, with clinics often advertising success rates between 95 and 99 percent. The surgery, which involves reshaping the cornea with a laser to correct refractive errors like myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism, gained approval in the 1990s and is typically completed in under ten minutes, allowing patients to return home the same day.

The American Refractive Surgery Council maintains that Lasik is one of the most studied elective procedures and that the rate of sight-threatening complications is well below 1 percent. However, a growing body of evidence and a surge in patient testimonies paint a far more complex and concerning picture, revealing a significant incidence of severe, long-term side effects that have drastically impacted quality of life and, in some tragic cases, led to suicide.

The recent death of Ryan Kingerski, a 26-year-old police officer from Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, has brought these concerns back into the spotlight. Kingerski took his own life in January 2023 after enduring five months of relentless agony, including excruciating pain, double vision, and chronic headaches, which he directly attributed to the Lasik procedure he had undergone. His case is not isolated.

In 2018, Detroit meteorologist Jessica Starr, aged 35, died by suicide, leaving behind a 30-page note and videos in which she explicitly blamed her decision on the persistent complications from her laser eye surgery. Another patient, Briana Coria, reported that the procedure irrevocably ruined her life due to irreversible eye damage. These stories are echoed by thousands more within support groups across the UK and US, which now boast approximately 16,000 members sharing experiences of debilitating symptoms.

In response to mounting reports, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)issued new guidance four years ago, warning of a litany of potential permanent issues. The agency has received over 700 complaints of severe pain, with some women describing the sensation as worse than childbirth. The FDA's communication explicitly listed risks including permanent double vision, persistent eye pain, and even suicide, mandating that doctors inform prospective patients of these dangers. The side effects patients report are diverse and often life-altering.

Visual disturbances are among the most common, with a 2017 FDA clinical trial finding that nearly half of participants experienced new symptoms such as glare, halos, starbursts, and ghosting-faint double vision-particularly in low-light conditions. Additionally, an overwhelming 95 percent of patients suffer from dry eyes, a condition caused by the laser's disruption of corneal nerves that stimulate tear production. While eye drops can help, for many the problem is chronic.

These complications challenge the industry's narrative of overwhelming safety and underscore the critical need for fully informed consent, rigorous pre-operative screening, and comprehensive post-operative care to mitigate the profound risks associated with this elective surgery





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Lasik Eye Surgery Complications FDA Suicide Visual Disturbances Dry Eyes Patient Safety Informed Consent

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