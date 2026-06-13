Revisiting the Olsen Twins’ Style Over the Years

In honor of their birthday, revisit the Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen’s best looks over the years, from movie premieres to many, many Met Galas.

have a deep affinity for beaten-to-hell Birkins and astronomically priced white T-shirts, but their tastes reach far beyond minimalistThough the two were thrust into the spotlight from a young age, Mary-Kate and Ashley always knew how to shut down a red carpet—be it the grungy floral satin sets with lug-sole boots they wore to the 1995 premiere of, or the more minimalist black cardigans and fringed maxi skirts in 1999.

It’s a childhood trait that followed them into adulthood. Case in point: the operatic lace gowns they wore to the 2017 Met Gala, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between. ” Even after the pair abandoned matchy-matchy sister dressing, the Olsens hewed close to the same influences. Their shared emphasis on patterns, texture, and statement jewelry gave their style a bohemian bent.

But they can also turn toward clean lines, neutral colors, and impeccable tailoring. While Mary-Kate has tended to lean more boho and Ashley more minimal, their styles live somewhere in the middle, taking the form of boho-tinged luxury. Think layers, drapery, and—obviously—mystique.

Below, in honor of their birthday, revisit the Olsen twins’ style over the years, from movie premieres to many,





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