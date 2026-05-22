Revisiting the CW Classic: Hart of Dixie

Hart of Dixie is a cozy small-town drama that adds a touch of Southern charm to the CW lineup. It follows the journey of Zoe Hart, a New York doctor who finds herself in Gulf Coast town of Bluebell, Alabama. With a Southern setting and eccentric townsfolk, it represents a specific era of television known for its compelling stories and characters.

If you’re craving binge-watch comfort food, most TV fans will tell you to check out cozy small-town dramas like Virgin River, Sullivan's Crossing, or Sweet Magnolias.

But now that Hart of Dixie is finally streaming free on Pluto TV, perhaps there can be a fourth recommendation thrown into the mix. Airing on The CW from 2011 to 2015, the series is one of the lesser-known products of the network’s golden era, a time that included much more popular shows like Gossip Girl and The Vampire Diaries. With its addition to Pluto TV’s catalog, now’s the perfect time to revisit.

You hear “The CW,” you think you know what you’re getting. But Hart of Dixie has none of the network’s supernatural drama, Upper East Side scandals, or comic book crossovers that viewers of the network expected at the time. Instead, you can expect plenty of Southern charm, eccentric townsfolk, and a whole lot of romantic tension. At the center of the series is Zoe Hart, a New York doctor whose dreams of becoming a surgeon suddenly fall apart





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