Revisiting My 2024 Seahawks Draft Predictions

A look back at how accurately the author predicted the rookie seasons of the Seattle Seahawks' 2024 draft class.

Just like last week's article, it's time to review how well I predicted the rookie seasons for the 2024 draft class for our Seattle Seahawks . There will be links to the original articles along with excerpts of the actual predictions. This time, we're focusing on the final four draft picks.Excerpt from the prediction article on Pritchett: Not sure if I should be proud of this one or not.

The tackle numbers were right on track, but Pritchett ended up playing more snaps on defense than on special teams. He never got a shot in the return game either. Injuries to Tre Brown, Riq Woolen, and others forced Pritchett into action at cornerback – and the results were generally subpar. Yet, Pritchett still has plenty of raw tools to work with and can hopefully take a step forward next season.Excerpt from the prediction article on Laumea: Can I get half of a point for saying that it was a pick I had a feeling about? I never would have guessed that Laumea would end up with roughly double the snaps that 2024 third-rounder Christian Haynes played (358 vs 167), but that may be both a positive with Laumea and an indictment on Haynes – time will tell on that point. Laumea probably was the fourth OG to start the season and showed enough in practice to wrestle the RG position away from Haynes after Anthony Bradford was injured. He wasn’t perfect, yet there’s clearly something there and I still think he will be a fixture at one of the OG spots in Seattle for the next handful of years at least. Excerpt from the prediction article on DJ James: Idiot! What were you thinking?!? It’s never a good sign when you post the transactions log instead of statistics. DJ James spent the majority of the season on the Patriots practice squad after getting waived by Seattle. There was some talk in training camp about players who weren’t able to pass the conditioning test and that seemed to really tick off head coach Mike Macdonald. I’m not saying that one of them was DJ James, but one of them might have been DJ James. Good luck to him in his future endeavors. Excerpt from the prediction article on Jerrell: I was right that he made the initial 53-man roster, but that’s about it. With Abraham Lucas, George Fant, and Stone Forsythe all injured, Jerrell was thrust into the lineup. He performed capably for the most part, especially considering the level of competition that he was used to. However, you can tell that he still has quite a way to go to sniff cracking the starting lineup any time soon. Jerrell is good depth at this point and could take a big step forward with an offseason in the weight room. Overall, not that terrible with my predictions this year, and I think it probably came out a wash. I overestimated Haynes and DJ James, but sold a lot of the other guys short, including Tyrice Knight and AJ Barner. This seems to be a solid class that could fill some areas of need in the coming seasons. We’re only a few months away from the 2025 NFL Draft where I can make a whole new set of predictions to be terribly wrong on





