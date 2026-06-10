Revisiting H&M's Activewear Line: A Surprisingly Impressive Experience

H&M's Move activewear line has undergone a significant transformation, and I'm excited to share my experience with the new offerings. From the compressive and comfortable SculptMove fabric to the stylish and functional pieces, I'm impressed with the quality and comfort of H&M's activewear. In this article, I'll share my thoughts on the different pieces I've tried and why I'm planning to buy more.

I recently revisited H&M 's activewear line, Move , after being unimpressed with the fabric during its initial launch in 2022. The brand's new offerings, including the Sculpt Move fabric, have piqued my interest.

I tried several pieces, including leggings and a workout jacket, and was pleasantly surprised by the quality and comfort. The SculptMove fabric is compressive, sturdy, and substantial, yet not too thick. It creates a flattering silhouette and provides a feeling of being held in. I also appreciated the thinness of the fabric, which prevents it from getting holes due to my pointy nails.

The color options are great, and I particularly like the deep plum shade. I plan to buy more of these leggings. I also tried a workout top made from SculptMove, which is very thin but offers light compression and a nice skimming effect. It's stylish and can be worn with cargo pants in the summer.

Another favorite piece is the workout jacket, also made from SculptMove, which is compressive and tight but not uncomfortable. I love that it's collarless and sits at the neck like a scoop neck t-shirt, making it perfect for working out. I've also tried the wrap top, made from modal, which is comfortable and aesthetically pleasing but not functional in terms of sweat-wicking or compression. I've also tried the flare leggings, made from SoftMove, which are lightly compressive and opaque.

They're stylish and feel substantial, but I wish they were a little longer. Overall, I'm impressed with H&M's new activewear offerings and plan to buy more





NYMag / 🏆 111. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

H&M Activewear Move Sculptmove Leggings Workout Jacket Wrap Top Flare Leggings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baltimore Ravens OL Roger Rosengarten: Could Be Next in Line To Anchor LineDespite an offensive line overhaul in Baltimore, the team didn't touch either of the tackle positions.

Read more »

Parasyte and The Climber: Revisiting Seinen Masters and Announcing New Anime AdaptationsThis article explores the often under-recognized Seinen demographic in manga and anime, highlighting masterpiece series like Hitoshi Iwaaki's Parasyte and his other work, The Climber. It discusses the cultural impact of Parasyte and announces the upcoming 2027 anime adaptation of The Climber, including casting news, providing a look into the depth of Seinen storytelling.

Read more »

What's Next in Activewear? We Asked the Founder of LSKDWe asked the founder of LSKD to share his activewear trend predictions.

Read more »

Bratz Launches Bold Activewear Collection Blending Style and PerformanceThe Bratz brand introduces a new activewear line featuring high-compression seamless fabrics, playful colors, and designs meant to empower from the gym to everyday wear, with prices ranging from $40 to $64.

Read more »