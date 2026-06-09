Revised public safety commission proposal gives more sway to Anchorage police and city agencies

The sponsors of the Anchorage Assembly measure unveiled an amended proposal to resurrect Anchorage’s public safety advisory body that conflicts with public comments in favor of more civilian oversight.

Protesters advocating for the release of body camera footage of Anchorage police-involved shootings chant from the edge of Town Square Park during the mayoral inauguration event for Suzanne LaFrance in Anchorage on July 1, 2024.

A revised proposal for a rebooted Anchorage public safety advisory commission would give police and prosecutors greater influence over the group’s work while reducing the voting power of community member appointees.co-sponsored an ordinance that called for a 14-member commission with five non-voting members representing police and other municipal agencies. They said the commission would lead to greater transparency from police and other public safety agencies in the city, and policies that better reflected community desires.strayed too far from last year’s task force recommendation for a more authoritative civilian oversight structure.

The amended ordinance released Friday gives even more power to police and other municipal entities, removing voting seats that the prior version reserved for community members.

“I would not be surprised if some members of the public see this as a step back,” Brawley said in an interview Monday. “What I’m interested in, is what we can make work. ”The revised proposal retained the framework of 14 voting members but reduces, from 14 to nine, the number of community member commissioners — people with expertise in public safety or personal experience dealing with law enforcement, as well as behavioral and mental health professionals.

Under the amended ordinance, the remaining five voting seats are to be filled by candidates from Anchorage’s police, fire, health and emergency management departments as well as staff from the Department of Law or prosecutor’s office. The commission would also choose its vice chair from among the five public safety agency positions. The revised structure of the commission is intended to help public safety agencies buy into the body’s work, Perez-Verdia said Monday.

Former Assembly member Felix Rivera was a co-sponsor of the original proposal with Brawley and Perez-Verdia. Community members will still have more influence on the commission since non-public safety agency appointees will retain majority control, Perez-Verdia said.

“This effort is really trying to move towards really good solutions and not necessarily playing that game of how much does this side get and how much does that side get,” he said. “I think we found a balanced approach that I think both allows it to be something very meaningful and productive but also doesn’t cross lines for the administration.

”Under the original proposal, representatives from those offices would have served as non-voting, “ex officio” members to provide guidance and public safety agency perspectives. The co-sponsors of the revised proposal are also suggesting a new name, according to a memorandum accompanying the proposed ordinance: the Public Safety Partnership Commission, rather than the Public Safety Commission as outlined in the original ordinance. Brawley and Perez-Verdia’s updated version “tightens and clarifies” some duties and authority of the commission, according to the memorandum.

Under the proposal, the commission will be prohibited from accessing personnel records, conducting disciplinary investigations, interfering with active investigations or accessing non-public information. The commission’s authority will be limited to reviewing closed matters and would focus on system-level evaluation, policy recommendations and identifying trends instead of “case-specific oversight,” according to the proposed ordinance and memorandum. The Assembly will accept public comments on the amended proposal at its meeting Tuesday.

Brawley said she expects some amendments to be introduced by Assembly members and was unsure whether they would vote on the proposal after hearing comments Tuesday.the ability to investigate citizen complaints, increased access to internal records and the ability to force agencies to cooperate with the commission. Groups like the Alaska Coalition for Justice that have pushed Anchorage leaders to restore the public safety commission are hoping for amendments Tuesday to better align the commission with the structure and function envisioned by the task force, said Rich Curtner, a retired attorney who represented the coalition on the task force.

Still, he said, he supported the proposal because it would be more challenging to improve policies and build trust among community members without an advisory commission of some kind. Its ultimate effectiveness, he said, will depend on the quality and commitment of appointed commissioners. It’s unclear how the police department views the current proposal for an advisory commission.

Chief Sean Case has previously suggested that civilian oversight was unnecessary because the department had worked to be more transparent and responsive to community feedback. In response to questions Monday, Anchorage police spokesperson Gina Romero didn’t say whether the department supported the latest version of the commission ordinance or what feedback the department shared regarding the proposal.

“The Anchorage Police Department did have input on the current version and remains committed to working with the commission to build collaborative community partnerships,” Romero wrote in an email. The Anchorage Police Department Employees’ Association, the union representing APD employees, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Perez-Verdia declined to share what feedback police and the union have provided, saying he couldn’t speak for them.

He said he heard concerns, such as giving the commission oversight authority and the ability to issue subpoenas to compel police cooperation in investigations would be problematic for public safety agencies.

“We have been talking with them, we have listened to them, and incorporated some of their ideas,” Perez-Verdia said. “So, my hope is that at the very least they would be neutral on this. ”Chris Aadland is a reporter for the Anchorage Daily News covering breaking news, Indigenous issues and general assignments. He has previously reported for the Confederated Umatilla Journal, Underscore Native News/Indian Country Today, Montana Free Press, Casper Star-Tribune and Wisconsin State Journal. Contact him at caadland@adn.com.





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