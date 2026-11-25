A new Quantile Regression model estimates Bitcoin's long-term fair value at $99,000, challenging traditional OLS predictions of $146,725 and offering a more accurate trend analysis.

Bitcoin has reached a new valuation benchmark of $99,000 according to a revised Power Law model, significantly altering how the cryptocurrency's long-term trend is perceived by analysts and investors. This updated estimate sits nearly $50,000 below the traditional Ordinary Least Squares (OLS) model projection of $146,725, marking a substantial divergence in predictive methodologies. The shift challenges the accuracy of widely used valuation frameworks that have historically relied on average historical data to forecast future price movements.

Quantile Regression Replaces Ordinary Least Squares

The revised Bitcoin Power Law model utilizes Quantile Regression (QR) as its primary calculation method, replacing the traditional Ordinary Least Squares (OLS) approach. While OLS estimates Bitcoin's price trend based on historical averages, QR focuses on specific points within the price distribution rather than relying on a general mean. This methodological change allows the newer model to smooth out extreme market fluctuations that previously made OLS less accurate in reflecting true market conditions.

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By avoiding reliance on averages, the Quantile Regression approach provides a clearer view of the asset's underlying momentum. The creator of this model believes the Bitcoin Power Law remains valid, but argues that the fair value is currently far removed from the inflated levels suggested by older metrics. This distinction is critical for understanding how market bubbles may have skewed previous long-term forecasts.

Historical Percentiles and Price Boundaries

Under the new Quantile Regression framework, the 0.1 percentile is placed at $55,185, a price level below which Bitcoin has historically closed only six times. This specific threshold serves as a critical lower boundary for the asset's valuation model, indicating a very rare event in the cryptocurrency's history. The model suggests that only the lower portion of the distribution, specifically between the 0.1 and 5th percentiles, may continue to follow the established Power Law trajectory.

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Conversely, higher price levels are expected to gradually move down towards this lower boundary over time. The creator maintains that the Power Law itself is not broken, but rather that previous measurement methods allowed excessive influence from market bubbles. This perspective suggests that the recent price corrections are actually a return to a more sustainable and accurate long-term trend, rather than a fundamental failure of the model.

Protocol Time and Market Implications

A unique feature of this revised model is the use of Protocol Time instead of Calendar Time for its calculations. This adjustment aims to align the valuation more closely with the actual operational history of the Bitcoin network rather than standard chronological dates. Despite these technical refinements, the model creators emphasize that these tools are designed for estimation rather than making solid, guaranteed predictions about future market movements.

Thousands of external factors continue to influence Bitcoin's price action, meaning that no single model can account for all variables. These tools are most useful for evaluating the momentum and historical significance of the most recent market movements. Investors are advised to consider this $99,000 estimate as one of several data points, especially given that the new threshold represents one of the lowest historical levels in the asset's history.