Reviews For The Easily Distracted: Chum

The ending is so breathtakingly dumb I had to rewind it to make sure I wasn't having an acid flashback.

Tina and Tom just got married. On the island of Malta, of all places. The nuptials are … awkward, as Tina pounds champagne and Tom passes out on the beach.

Nevertheless, their friends arrange for a three-hour booze cruise the next day. That’s good! But then a rogue white shark improbably disables the boat. That’s bad.

Then a passing boat captain rescues them. That’s good! But Captain Roy is on a quest to take revenge on the shark, which apparently killed his wife five years ago. That’s bad.

Can I go now? I should point out that I am a sicko when it comes to shark flicks. There are some exceptions; I only ever made it through two If you listed all the shark movies I’ve … endured, it would probably be close to 100. I blameis a real head-scratcher.

On one hand, the effects aren’t bad for the genre. Director Jonathan Zuck liberally spreads actual great white footage throughout, and even puts together some fairly gnarly attack sequences. There are only a few *glaringly* obvious CGI shots, and the gore — when we get it — is nicely excessive. On the other … y’all, this is some of the most inept filmmaking I’ve seen outside of an Uwe Boll joint.

Did I mention the movie gets the tagline wrong ? Also, Roy — our would-be Ahab — says he’s “chased the shark across the Pacific. ” That’s a pretty neat trick for anyone who knows where *Malta* is. And then, when Roy rescues Tina and company, he says it’ll take them hours to beat a storm to a port on the other side of the island.

Never mind that the shoreline is clearly visible behind him the entire time. Also pretty amazing that Tina and Cole are having a “need some time to think” conversation literally the day after their wedding. I’m sure Tina’s dad would’ve liked a heads up before shelling out six mortgage payments for a destination wedding. Captain Roy also informs us that once a shark tastes human flesh, nothing else will satisfy it*.

That’s why he’s forced to use Tina and her friends for his trap. Said trap involves dunking his captives in a cage and trying to shoot the shark with a speargun he apparently never learned how to aim. All that is bad enough, but pales in comparison to the ending. Never mind the truly baffling wraparound sequence “reuniting” Roy with his dead wife.

The climax is so breathtakingly dumb I had to rewind it to make sure I wasn’t having an acid flashback. I won’t spoil it , but it’s some of the worst digitally animated human/creature action I’ve seen sinceZuck seems to realize things are going badly at about the halfway point . At least, that’s why I assume he got Alice Eve to shed her cover-up.

She’s the one actor actually taking her job semi-seriously, and he seems to think what his Hindenburg of a movie needed was cleavage. And we can’t forget Tina and Tom’s friends. There’s trust fund baby Rick , aspiring mistress Britney , flirty Rachinda , and Tina’s sister Sadie . Only one survives.

You can probably guess which.. How this secured a theatrical release instead of a SyFy Channel dump is a mystery for the ages. I expect better from IFC. Or I guess I did.

It’s been a mixed bag ever since thosePeter Vonder Haar writes movie reviews for the Houston Press and the occasional book. The first three novels in the "Clarke & Clarke Mysteries" - Lucky Town, Point Blank, and Empty Sky - are out now.





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