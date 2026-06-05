Review: The new 'Scary Movie' is cringey, crass and salvaged only by its devoted cast

The sixth installment of the spoof series is actually the best one yet (not a huge compliment), with daffy turns by stars Anna Faris and Regina Hall.

The sixth installment of the spoof series is actually the best one yet , with daffy turns by stars Anna Faris and Regina Hall.

Call “Scary Movie” lazy, dumb and offensive. It would enthusiastically agree. The lowbrow horror parody thrives on shtick about weed, race and genitalia. The only thing that scares it is high expectations.

), they played stupid like Shakespeare. In two decades since, both gave up the Ghostface to do better things: Hall in If a sixth “Scary Movie” is going to lure them back for what the ensemble openly frets is a rebooquel — as in a reboot-sequel, here pronounced “re-booty call” — it better be good. Fine, good is a stretch.

The latest “Scary Movie,” which simply recycles the title “Scary Movie,” is as lazy, dumb and offensive as the others. But Hall and Faris, now playing the dotty mothers of the next generation of victims, are hilarious, romping about like their Brenda and Cindy have clearly been knocked on the head too often. I laughed 10 times, which makes this “Scary Movie” the best of the bunch — a pallid compliment. , a longtime Wayans collaborator, who gets gutsy performances from three of this entry’s newbies: Olivia Rose Keegan and Savannah Lee Nassif as Cindy’s estranged daughters, a pill-popper and aIf you want big popcorn fare from the best directors in the blockbuster game , it’s here, along with a number of promising indie swings.

The Wayans clan left the series early on due to a contract dispute with Harvey and Bob Weinstein. Now seven have returned. Four Wayans act in the film alongside Marlon and Shawn, who revive their characters Shorty, a stoner with a shrill cackle, and Ray, whose only personality trait is being gay. In one of many homages toRay promises a church he’ll act straight.

Then he mimes tucking his manhood between his legs and dancing like Buffalo Bill inYes, Shorty and Ray were also murdered in the first movie. No, it doesn’t matter.

“Scary Movie’s” one genuinely ingenious move is to resurrect actors without shame.lout , and Electra’s eye candy are back, too, as are a pair of erotically linked survivors,“The Silence of the Lambs” remains the only horror film to win best picture at the Academy Awards. This “Scary Movie” has no delusions of that.

Yet in the years since the last installment, 2013’s “Scary Movie 5” — a sequel so awful that even its own director, Malcolm D. Lee, later admitted, “It’s not worth your time” — the horror genre at-large has become ambitious, with “Sinners,”which couldn’t decide what tone to hit. Each send-up is funny for at least an entire minute, a lifetime when you’re watching Marlon’s Shorty mug for the camera.

Either Shorty has the most screen time or he’s just so excruciating that it feels like it. I cannot make the straight-faced argument that the worst “Scary Movies” were held back by their source material. Still, it’s true that when the series was at its nadir, so few vibrant horror films were being made that it was stuck lampooning the now-forgotten Jessica Chastain chiller“Scary Movie” inserts two political jokes that earn a solid gasp-giggle-groan.

Yet, the most grating new addition is a self-righteous student named Dei Meeks , who polices the humor. The movie relishes killing the killjoy. A whole mob does her in; it’s the one death that feels angry. I’d have been happy to see her die in her first scene.

Not that I empathize with canceled comics who posture as if they’re victims under attack, but it would do this country good if it could occasionally share a laugh. Don’t waste one brain cell trying to deduce the assassin. The answer is surprising and satisfying. While the script’s hasty nods toto acknowledge that Madigan’s Aunt Gladys stole her Oscar.

Swilling tequila shots and hollering “Viva la revolución! ,” she’s hysterical in the cleverest opening slasher scene sinceanswered the phone in the 1996 “Scream. ” I’d watch six more “Scary Movies” if Taylor starred in them. But like Hall and Faris, she deserves better.

Bluesky Amy Nicholson is the film critic of the Los Angeles Times. She is a current on-air voice at LAist and KCRW, and a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. and the National Society of Film Critics. Her book “Tom Cruise: Anatomy of an Actor” was printed by Cahiers du Cinema/Phaidon Press, and her second, “Extra Girls,” will be published by Simon & Schuster. Nicholson also co-hosts the movie podcast “Unspooled. ”





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