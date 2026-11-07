Review: Saxophonist Nathanial Young transforms Salt Lake City hotel lobby into ‘spontaneous’ concert hall

Hundreds of inspired Utahns packed into the building to listen to Nathanial Young's “captivating” show.

For one hour Friday night, the lobby of a hotel in downtown Salt Lake City transformed into a concert hall. The music was crafted by saxophonist Nathanial Young , who is known for his free public performances that he shares on social media .

And in front of a crowd of Utahns who love art, music and connection, he created magic. Many more than the 250 people Young estimated would attend packed into the hotel lobby. One of them, 21-year-old David Hernandez, said he’s drawn to Young’s music because it’s so “captivating. ” “It’s not like a traditional performance or concert where you get a paper ticket,” he said.

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“It’s really spontaneous, kind of happens out of nowhere. It’s just one guy doing it. ” Hernandez saw Young perform the night before at the downtown Salt Lake City public library, where four floors of spectators showed up to hear Young’s smooth playing. A post shared by Nathanial Hernandez didn’t touch his phone the entire time.

“Everyone’s in the moment,” he said. Those who were lucky enough to make it inside Asher Adams — many were turned away as the lobby continued to fill up — watched the musician with the same reverence awarded to a symphony performance. In one corner, a young couple sat on the floor, leaning against each other and listening with their eyes closed. Another person held a double-sided sign that read, “This is art” and “You are art.

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” Even the people depicted in the lobby’s centerpiece Harry Hopps painting, which captured the driving of the Golden Spike, seemed to be craning for a glimpse of Young, who was dressed in a Salt Lake City library hoodie and played from the overlook of a second-floor bar. His glittering, golden saxophone hung over the wall. Playing, he was entranced — the instrument a natural extension of him.

Young trained at the Colburn Conservatory Jazz Workshop and started posting videos on TikTok in December 2024, according to reporting from GQ. He films them from his Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which show his eye-level view while performing, capturing the awestruck crowd in the background. The sound upstairs was more muted, while downstairs it reverberated with velvety promise.

Throughout the set, the saxophone’s warm, buttery vibrations mesmerized the crowd — reaching the tile floors and touching the high ceiling of the historic train depot. Young often chooses to perform in places where the acoustics have a natural reverb. After his performance, he told The Salt Lake Tribune this was his first trip to Utah.

He decided to come here because after his appearance at the Vancouver Public Library, he learned Salt Lake City’s downtown library was designed by the same architect — Moshe Safdie.

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“I like playing in spots like that where it’s just sort of a normal place and it’s continuing to operate,” Young said of the bar. He stayed at the hotel during his trip. Young praised the Salt Lake City crowds he performed in front of for being “well-behaved” and looking out for each other. He hopes to return to Utah, either to play in nature and other spaces.

“The architecture here is actually really underrated,” he said. At the end of his set, Young waved goodbye with a nod as the crowd cheered. As quietly and smoothly as he entered, he left. A young saxophonist from St. George caught Young in the hall, where he asked him to sign his instrument.

The performer obliged, and told him to keep playing. Suddenly, Asher Adams was once again a hotel lobby as people dispersed, the spell broken. But the magic lives on.