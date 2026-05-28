Review: 'Power Ballad' is a one-scene wonder with a terrific start and a sloppy second act

Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas have great creative chemistry in 'Once' director John Carney's latest musical. Pity this punishingly cruel comedy keeps them apart.

Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas have great creative chemistry in ‘Once’ director John Carney’s latest musical. Pity this punishingly cruel comedy keeps them apart. Carney loves to hear how a rough idea evolves into a polished track.

Lately, he’s been trying to find new approaches to his formula. His 2023much. I loved that one because it said we’re all entitled to noodle without having to make much fuss about it. The problem with “Power Ballad” is that it’s all rough ideas itself.

Like an album that kicks off with its single, it starts with a jazzy sequence of song creation that’s one of the best versions of the scene Carney has ever done. A faded teen icon, Danny , explains how to write a PG-rated hit to Paul Rudd’s cover band frontman Rick, who immediately tries to improvise lyrics with the word “titties.

” , and had a daughter named Aja, a feisty teen played by the scene-stealing Beth Fallon. Settling into a life of anonymity in the Dublin suburbs, Rick now has his wedding band Bride & Groove, which allows him brief flashes of cool — or at least the chance to strut into gigs wearing tight black jeans.

His bandmates are pretty funny but so underwritten that one even gives a big speech about how he’s more than just a bit player in Rick’s life. We’ve mapped out 27 of the best movie theaters in L.A. , from the TCL Chinese and the New Beverly to the Alamo Drafthouse and which AMC reigns in Burbank.stashed this story in a drawer ages ago and didn’t bother to dust it off.

If Rick quit his serious group during the Obama era, why does he consider himself a peer of Eddie Vedder? The character is written to be in his late 30s, but acts decades older than that, posturing like he’s one of the last ambassadors of authentic rock and roll while ripping through a setlist that’s mostly Hall & Oates.

, who seems hip until he tries to explain an internet meme and it becomes obvious that Carney doesn’t understand what a meme is.

Irish filmmaker John Carney gives the modern movie musical a bit of a lift and his lilt in ‘Sing Street’ With his films “Once” and “Begin Again,” Irish filmmaker John Carney went some way toward revitalizing the movie musical, giving that classic grace and romance a contemporary spin. Meanwhile, Rick suffers a meltdown, haunted by the hit he can’t escape.

The stolen track chases him everywhere: on the radio, overheard at the mall, even at his own gigs where newlyweds cluelessly ask him to play “their” special song. We’re forced to hear endless snippets of it, too, although the full lyrics are saved for the end when we discover that one of songwriters clumsily shoved in the word “albatross. ” “Power Ballad” nods toward a dozen interesting themes, none of which it bothers to explore.

It could be about what turns a pretty melody into a mega-smash, about the value of songwriting versus charisma, about timid artists who hoard their best material and showboats obligated to satisfy their promotional teams, or even about how a song ultimately belongs less to its creator than its fans. It also flirts with being about how both men write for female approval — girls are Danny’s fanbase and Rick’s family is his entire world — only to have their women think most of their songs are pandering and dull.

Well, Carney’s made a movie about darkness and it’s a total bummer. In a brutal little detail, he contrasts Danny’s bikini groupies with the women in Rick’s crowd, who clomp toward him with toilet paper stuck to their shoes.

“Power Ballad” postures like a sincere drama but has the set pieces of a giant slapstick farce. Rudd seems to have been told he’s in one, playing Rick’s humiliation so large that he looks unhinged, his face covered in cuts and bruises of his own doing that, distractingly, never seem to heal. Amy Nicholson is the film critic of the Los Angeles Times.

She is a current on-air voice at LAist and KCRW, and a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. and the National Society of Film Critics. Her book “Tom Cruise: Anatomy of an Actor” was printed by Cahiers du Cinema/Phaidon Press, and her second, “Extra Girls,” will be published by Simon & Schuster. Nicholson also co-hosts the movie podcast “Unspooled. ”





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