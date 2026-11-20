'you made me / skin on linen' is an album about a world that convinces us rape is not only part of life but part of art. Melodies are rare, and most of the songs are assaults on the senses, walls of noise that suffocate and overwhelm.

I am skeptical, often, of art about rape. The most important thing to know about sexual violence is that we lack the language to describe it.

As I’ve learned the hard way, it’s a self-defeating exercise: if you manage to put it into words, you’ve failed. But that is how I know“succeeds”: the album is as impossible to write about as the experience it chronicles. In attempting to write this review, I spent days staring at my laptop screen, writing and deleting and rewriting, trying and failing to put words to the feeling—a familiar experience. This is my sixth first draft.

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So perhaps I’ll try a new tack this time and go about it the only way I know how. After my first assault, the one I still don’t remember, I learned quickly that the best place to begin—in lieu, of course, of memory—was with the evidence available: the last picture I took, the typo-ridden texts I sent asking friends for help, my last known location.

So it seems right to start with the base, inarguable facts here, too. is the debut record from Vancouver hardcore outfit PISS, comprised of vocalist and frontwoman Taylor Zantingh, guitarist Tyler Paterson, bassist Gavin Moya, and drummer Garreth Roberts. It is fifteen songs, thirty minutes. Of those tracks, only five venture past the two-minute mark, and another five function as interludes from feminist theorists: samples of conversations with and speeches from Andrea Dworkin, Toni Morrison, Manon Garcia, and Vikki Reynolds.

Melodies are rare, and most of the songs are assaults on the senses, walls of noise that suffocate and overwhelm. Sharp, searing riffs brand the eardrums left and right, and the percussion leaves craters on the skin. There is a rasp in Taylor Zantingh’s voice as she screams, and there is exhaustion in her breath as she catches it afterward. She stumbles over her words sometimes, earnestness overtaking her.

Other times she just howls. Every song sounds like it hurts her. It does not, strictly speaking, seem sustainable.

“Part of the reason we waited so long to release the record is because I don’t know, and I have never known, how long I’m gonna be able to physically and emotionally do this,” Zantinghin September. “The foundation of PISS is built on my suffering. We literally cannot exist the way that we exist if you remove that.

” I think of Ursula K. Le Guin’s “The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas,” a short story about a utopian society powered by the torture of a single child locked in a cellar beneath the city. Everyone knows the child is there and that the child is suffering. They go to see it, sometimes. They weep at its sacrifice before walking back into the sunlight.

I attended a PISS show earlier this month. It made me feel like a citizen of Omelas.

“Make sure they know I reopened that wound each night,” Zantingh gritted out during the album closer, “i keep trying to change the ending. ” “So anyone who needed to see themselves in another body / Knew precisely how to enter.

” Was she talking about the grim fact that women who survive one assault are more likely to endure another, that some even go looking for it, reenacting the wound as self-harm or because it’s the only shape of intimacy they’ve been taught? Or was it a nod to the way I was standing there watching her split herself open onstage so I could crawl inside and find a mirror in her organs?

She wants to show us “where to shelter in the subterrain of body / There will always be space for you here / and you, and you, and you”—but who is the “us” here, the “you”? The listener inserts themselves into her wounds, hoping to find comfort inside her gore, and is that not a similar kind of violation in its own right? is an album about rape, yes, but it is also an album about albums about rape—about a world that convinces us rape is not only part of life but part ofthe power to make meaning.

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But rape is not art and powerlessness is not strength. Its meaning was made by centuries of violence. By pretending otherwise, we simply defer our own pain, pass it off to some imaginary messiah we fantasize about in language, in paint, in sound, in image. But it is 2026, and there are no artistic messiahs anywhere.

There are “no devices / no metaphors / no technique. ” There is only the wound.

“Listen to me, please,” Zantingh begs, hoarse, in “i wanted to be a singer. ” “This is not a song, it’s self-harm! ”is a bildungsroman. It opens with children, a line of them giggling and declaring what they want to be when they grow up over a reverb-drenched soundscape on “kai and friends.

” Then “i wanted to be a singer” kicks the door down nd relegates all those dreams to the past tense. The song is a little like the proem that might open an epos, in that it provides a statement of theme: “The story of a girl who was silent and powerless / But it’s cliché to write about being powerless as a girl,” perhaps, or maybe “I keep trying to make my pain mean something / I spent my life trying to turn my pain into something useful.

” There is a vague invocation of the muse, even—although, in this case, it is Zantingh’s younger self, the singer and romance novelist and animal sanctuary owner that wasn’t. And, of course, there is the epic question: “I don’t know if writing about violence is helping me / Am- am I helping you?

” Classically, the bildungsroman is a tale of agency gained: a boy leaves his father’s house and ventures into the world, teaching himself how to live one step at a time, until his mistakes pay out as a fully realized self. PISS funnels the formula through the female experience instead—a tale of agency lost. The girl doesn’t leave the house and venture into the world; the world breaks through the locks and ventures into her.

She doesn’t teach herself how to live; she’s taught how to be. In society’s construction of gender, men mature by escaping the birdcage and taking flight. Women mature by “learning to paint the iron bars pink. ” Enter the coming-of-age montage of “hot slit.

” Zantingh drawls over a gnarly riff as we watch her age: “I was ten years old and learning blowjobs on a glue stick,” then “seventeen learning to measure weight in fistfuls,” then, “these days,” learning to decorate her own cage. Andrea Dworkin, sampled just before, puts it all rather frankly: the “major motif of pornography” is that “women are raped, and violated, and humiliated—until we discover that we like it.

” Zantingh tries to Pavlov herself into orgasm at the sight of her own captivity . She shouts “Women don’t cum” until her voice is raw, until that statement of fact turns into a warning: “Women,It’s not that the warning comes too late. It’s that it was never going to matter.

In late-album number “self-blame with thorn necklace and hummingbird,” named for Frida Kahlo’s 1940 self-portrait, Zantingh finds “every one of my bodies strung up on the stucco in the gallery,” right alongside Venus, Medea, Lolita, and “Artemisia’s beheading in oil. ” Artemisia Gentileschi was raped by her painting tutor as a teenager; at the trial, she was the one tortured to test whether she was telling the truth. Four centuries later, we hang her Judith in museums.

“Look / You could have lived in any time, in any body,” Zantingh screams between sharp intakes of breath. “You could have chosen any dress to wear for him. ” It’s a reassurance:Rape is not a new phenomenon.

“Our boys are being raised in a rape culture, and then we’re individually holding them responsible as if they invented misogyny,” Canadian activist Vikki Reynolds argues on the following track, “vikki. ” “They didn’t invent misogyny; they’rein it. ” That doesn’t mean they aren’t responsible for their actions, she clarifies.

But misogyny is so entrenched that women are presented with a conundrum: it should not be the responsibility of the oppressed and victimized to educate the oppressors and the perpetrators, but the fear is too great to ignore.

“If we don’t serve this young man who’s willing to talk to us,” Reynolds insists, “women and children are gonna pay forever for that. ” Go to a therapist after an assault, and chances are you will receive equally frustrating advice: take a deep breath, show unexpected kindness, do the reverse of what your body is begging you to do.

That’s what Dialectical Behavioral Therapy asks of us, and what the tenth song on the record is named: “how can you act opposite to this emotion? ” Zantingh hammers the therapeutic mantra over and over atop blistering guitar before screeching the only answer that matters: “I’LL NEVER FEEL SAFE IN MY BODY AGAIN. ” Dworkin, for her part, eschews all those well-meaning platitudes. How do we get the rapists off the street?

“I, myself, favor violence. Deeply, I favor it,” she says on “andrea ii,” her voice slowly overcome by an electronic hum that rings like tinnitus. In the penultimate song, Zantingh throws a 1984 interview with the West German militants of Rote Zora back at us with her own manic, futile interpolations—“HOW CAN I MAKE YOU UNDERSTAND? ”—until it hardens into a chant: “Resistance is possible.

” Itpossible, or at least, it should be. But what does it look like? How can we fight back against that which we still struggle to name? And so the fifth song on the album, “manon on the trial of gisele pelicot,” does not portray the assault itself.

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Instead, we hear words murmured close to the mic over falling rain, with birds and deer “barking, and barking, and barking” in the background; another futile alarm. Then the scene fades to black—except the black is Manon Garcia’s voice, calmly discussing the trial of Gisèle Pelicot, a woman drugged unconscious by her husband and raped by dozens of men she didn’t know.

“There’s an arithmetic problem,” Garcia declares. “It can’t be the case all our friends got violated, and none of our male friends violated anyone. ” On that final syllable, we cut straight into the screams of “a little girl’s horse craze betrays her. ” Thirty-four seconds of sheer terror, then eight of feedback and breath.

PISS refuses to stage the scene for us. There’s nothing to see or to say; there’s only a before, an after, and a hole between them. So it’s only natural that, at this point, the album begins to come apart at the seams of the quilt on its cover, its bildungsroman structure and largely linear framing falling into the crevasse between the known and the unknown, the gap that lives between a word and the experience it apes.

Following “horse craze,” Toni Morrison promises that self-forgiveness is possible if you “go through the fire”: “hatred, humiliation, and self-loathing—that is the door. ” Nominally, she’s talking about perpetrators, not victims. But for those who’ve just been branded the latter, the line between the two feels unimaginably blurry.inhabits that no-man’s-land from here on out. Whose fault is it, if not ours?

Where do we go now, if not through that door? Case in point: the next song is titled “there is a door. ” Locked in the bathroom, the narrator scrubs “spilt milk” from her skin like Lady Macbeth at her phantom bloodstains .

The song opens with anaphora, an attempt to grasp the only “facts” one knows post-violation, but Zantingh quickly loses herself in the shrieked repetition above an ocean of pounding drums. Then the rhythm changes, and the rest of the song fractures into a contrapuntal poem, a first-person narrative and a script of dialogue and stage directions interrupting each other mid-line—thus creating acoming in, ‘life’s not fair,’That song’s form functions somewhat as an amuse-bouche to the album’s stunning centerpiece, “blocking a scene you can’t remember.

” To block a scene from a play is to stage it; to block a scene from a memory is to suppress it. The song is a linguistic tug-of-war between those two impulses, with Zantingh herself the frayed rope pulled apart in the process.

We open on slowcore, emotive guitar echoing into a vacuum, circling back to the same spot like a tape being rewound, and Zantingh speaking sheepishly atop it: “Interior, a girl’s bedroom, nighttime / A girl lies on her back in the dark, staring at the— cut, uh / Sorry, I can do better. Again? ” Ostensibly, what she’s rehearsing is a phone call. The girl in the bedroom has finally dialed his number, ready to “let him have it.

” But every time she reaches toward that future, the past drags her under. The screenplay’s distant third person slips into “I” and “you,” and the band, which for so long has been content to rock her in its slow, circling arms, bruises into distortion; the drums stop keeping time and start keeping score. Zantingh now screams just to be heard over the din, each “cut, again” a blade drawn back across the same stretch of skin.

The cuts start to outnumber the lines, landing in places that finish the very sentences they interrupt: “Everyone after you has tried to—cut, again”; “Does your wife know that you sewed your hands on my—cut, no”; “I wanna—cut, again. ” A warped version of that same contrapuntal trick.

“There was a kindness in what you—cut,” she heaves out. “How each night, you waited for me to leave / So you could be alone with my body.

” In the end—after wails of “I know what you did was all you knew” are whittled down to “I know what you did” and then only “I know”—it all drains away, and Zantingh is back where she started: that same chord progression, that same monologue , that sameThe phone stays dark. The scene never gets past its opening lines. When I initially heard “blocking,” it stopped me cold.

To be blunt: the first time I was raped, I wasn’t there. So I wrote about it, as many of us do. Making art in the shadow of trauma means, in large part, convincing yourself that you can be made whole.

“Made whole” as in completed, each wound stitched over, but also “made whole” as in restituted: compensated for our suffering via the vague, imprecise currency of “meaning,” until the meaning made feels equivalent to the harm received. If we make our trauma meaningful, beautiful,enough, then our pain was worth it. But the stranger at the bar didn’t think about that when he slipped something in my drink, so the trauma I woke up to came wordless.

I tried to block the scene even though I couldn’t remember it—really,I couldn’t remember it. I tried a screenplay, a short story, a poem. I had to scrap them all. In the end, even I had to accept that it was a skeleton without flesh.

Eventually I had to bury it. Or try to.

Then it happened again, and this time I was there for all of it. I told myself I had been given a gift—a whole corpse now, the kind you can make a meal of. I quickly learned, though, that simply having flesh to bite into doesn’t necessarily mean you have the stomach to swallow it. For a long time, I was madder at that than anything else. I finally had all the memories, but still none of the words. What’s the point of pain that nothing can be made from?

Of a body that bleeds but can’t bite? After twenty-seven minutes of words and words and words—spoken and shouted and hyperventilated words, words from Zantingh herself and words from decades of feminist theorists—the final three minutes oflet language itself dissolve. Zantingh strips the whole album down to its bare essentials in a heartwrenchingly sweet funhouse-mirror version of’s “Cell Block Tango”: “Horses / Soft hands / Singing / Bodies / Trying.

” It’s the album’s first melody, quiet and halting and childlike, sung above the same nostalgic swell that buoyed “kai and friends” half an hour earlier. Then, she utters the first words even remotely resembling hope on the entire album: “I won’t bleed forever. ” The lullaby repeats, again and again. She’s right: the bleeding isn’t forever.

At some point, the wound will heal, or the heart will stop pumping blood. The problem is that there’s no telling which will come first.